University enrollment tops 7 million

ISTANBUL
The number of students enrolled in Turkish universities has soared past 7 million, a figure that now eclipses the populations of many provinces and even some European countries.

According to the Higher Education Council’s (YÖK) statistics for the 2023-2024 academic year, university enrollment in Türkiye reached 7,081,300, including over 2 million students participating in distance and open education programs.

Anadolu University stands out as a leader in this trend, with a total student body of 1,773,200 — more than the population of 69 Turkish provinces. Of these students, only 29,000 are in traditional, formal education, while the majority are enrolled in open education programs.

The university’s enrollment is so large that it also exceeds the combined population of 10 smaller provinces, including Artvin, Bilecik, and Kilis, which collectively amount to 1.6 million residents.

Istanbul University follows closely behind, with an enrollment of 656,000 students, of whom 582,100 are in open education. The university’s total enrollment surpasses the population of 50 of the country's 81 provinces.

Atatürk University ranks third, with a total of 557,700 students, including 491,200 in open and distance education programs. The university’s population surpasses the populations of 41 provinces and has recently announced an increase to 651,800 students in the 2024-2025 academic year. This brings its total enrollment to a level also higher than the population of 50 provinces.

The aggregate number of university students in Türkiye now surpasses the populations of countries such as Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland and Norway. To put it in perspective, Denmark has a population of 5.9 million, and Norway has 5.5 million residents.

Anadolu University alone, with 1.7 million students, surpasses Estonia’s entire population of 1.3 million.

As Turkish universities welcome new students for the 2024-2025 academic year, the scale of enrollment highlights a significant shift in educational accessibility, underscored by the growing popularity of distance and open education programs. The trend indicates an increased demand for flexible learning options, as Türkiye’s university system continues to expand.

