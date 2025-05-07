Universal acquires Sezen Aksu's music catalog

ISTANBUL

Universal Music Group (UMG) has acquired the recorded music rights to the catalog of Turkish pop icon Sezen Aksu, the "Queen of Turkish Pop," for $18 million.

By integrating Aksu's works into their global distribution channels, UMG plans to introduce her music to new audiences and ensure its continued relevance in the evolving music industry.

Nazan Hacıgüzeller, Managing Director of Universal Music Türkiye, expressed enthusiasm about the deal, stating, "We are thrilled to become the custodian of this hugely successful catalog. We have long admired Aksu’s career as one of Türkiye’s most successful songwriters and producers. We believe this catalog has huge potential and will work hard to ensure her music is enjoyed around the world for years to come."

The company said, “Sezen Aksu, one of the most successful Turkish artists, songwriters and producers of all time, has released 21 singles and 30 albums, with over 40 million physical album sales worldwide. For the past seven years, she has been the most-streamed female artist in Türkiye on Spotify, with approximately 6 million monthly listeners.”

Although Sezen Aksu has sold the rights, she will still retain control over the management of the songs.