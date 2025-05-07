Universal acquires Sezen Aksu's music catalog

Universal acquires Sezen Aksu's music catalog

ISTANBUL
Universal acquires Sezen Aksus music catalog

Universal Music Group (UMG) has acquired the recorded music rights to the catalog of Turkish pop icon Sezen Aksu, the "Queen of Turkish Pop," for $18 million.

By integrating Aksu's works into their global distribution channels, UMG plans to introduce her music to new audiences and ensure its continued relevance in the evolving music industry.

Nazan Hacıgüzeller, Managing Director of Universal Music Türkiye, expressed enthusiasm about the deal, stating, "We are thrilled to become the custodian of this hugely successful catalog. We have long admired Aksu’s career as one of Türkiye’s most successful songwriters and producers. We believe this catalog has huge potential and will work hard to ensure her music is enjoyed around the world for years to come."

The company said, “Sezen Aksu, one of the most successful Turkish artists, songwriters and producers of all time, has released 21 singles and 30 albums, with over 40 million physical album sales worldwide. For the past seven years, she has been the most-streamed female artist in Türkiye on Spotify, with approximately 6 million monthly listeners.”

Although Sezen Aksu has sold the rights, she will still retain control over the management of the songs.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk
LATEST NEWS

  1. US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

    US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

  2. Erdoğan expresses support to Pakistan amid rising tensions with India

    Erdoğan expresses support to Pakistan amid rising tensions with India

  3. US appeals court orders Rümeysa Öztürk transferred to Vermont

    US appeals court orders Rümeysa Öztürk transferred to Vermont

  4. Erdoğan hails energy discoveries as turning point

    Erdoğan hails energy discoveries as turning point

  5. Top court rejects CHP bid to annul stray animal law

    Top court rejects CHP bid to annul stray animal law
Recommended
Stars shine at Met Gala, showcasing Black dandyism

Stars shine at Met Gala, showcasing Black dandyism
Hollywood shocked by Trumps film tariffs announcement

Hollywood shocked by Trump's film tariffs announcement
Grand Çamlıca Mosque hosts millions for six years

Grand Çamlıca Mosque hosts millions for six years
Everett and Jacobs-Jenkins among Pulitzer winners

Everett and Jacobs-Jenkins among Pulitzer winners
Former pasta factory preserves Italian opera traditions

Former pasta factory preserves Italian opera traditions
Signs on Lycian Way to be renewed

Signs on Lycian Way to be renewed
WORLD US appeals court orders Rümeysa Öztürk transferred to Vermont

US appeals court orders Rümeysa Öztürk transferred to Vermont

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered detained Turkish doctoral student Rumeysa Öztürk transferred to a court in Vermont in a blow to the Trump administration as it seeks to deport her for her pro-Palestinian speech.

ECONOMY US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced another rate cut pause and warned of higher risks to its inflation and unemployment goals in a likely reference to President Donald Trump's tariffs

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿