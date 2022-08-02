Unit of Chinese property giant Evergrande ordered to pay $1.1 billion

  • August 02 2022 07:00:00

Unit of Chinese property giant Evergrande ordered to pay $1.1 billion

BEIJING
Unit of Chinese property giant Evergrande ordered to pay $1.1 billion

A unit of embattled Chinese developer Evergrande has failed to repay its loans and must pay a guarantor $1.1 billion, the company said in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing.

Evergrande has been involved in restructuring negotiations after racking up $300 billion in liabilities in the wake of Beijing’s crackdown on excessive debt and rampant speculation in the real estate sector.

The announcement comes after the company failed to publish a “preliminary restructuring proposal” by the end of July, despite assuring creditors it was on track to meet the deadline.

Evergrande said on July 30 it had made “positive progress” in its restructuring process, floating the potential use of equity in its offshore subsidiaries to repay bondholders but falling short of providing concrete details.

And on July 31, the company said subsidiary Evergrande Group (Nanchang) had failed to fulfil its debt obligations to an unnamed third party.

Evergrande, a major name in China’s property sector, has in recent months scrambled to offload assets, with chairman Hui Ka Yan paying some of its debts using his personal wealth.

Its woes are emblematic of the problems rippling across China’s massive property sector, with smaller companies also defaulting on loans and others struggling to raise cash.

With developers strapped for finances and projects stalling, furious homebuyers in dozens of cities have also begun refusing to pay their mortgages.

“The central government needs to take strong and credible measures to ensure stalled projects are finished and delivered” to restore confidence, said Andrew Baston of Gavekal Dragonomics.

“The problem is mostly a political one: the leadership has committed significant political capital to strict property policies over the past few years,” he added.

TÜRKIYE Türkiye expresses concern over political crisis in Iraq

Türkiye expresses concern over political crisis in Iraq
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye, US to hold talks on F-16s sale mid-August

    Türkiye, US to hold talks on F-16s sale mid-August

  2. Turkish air strikes kill 11 PKK militants in Northern Iraq

    Turkish air strikes kill 11 PKK militants in Northern Iraq

  3. Saudi women DJs go from hobbyists to headliners

    Saudi women DJs go from hobbyists to headliners

  4. First ship carrying Ukrainian grain set out from Odesa port

    First ship carrying Ukrainian grain set out from Odesa port

  5. Unit of Chinese property giant Evergrande ordered to pay $1.1 billion

    Unit of Chinese property giant Evergrande ordered to pay $1.1 billion
Recommended
OPEC+ walks ‘fine line’ between US and Russia

OPEC+ walks ‘fine line’ between US and Russia  
Gas price used in electricity production raised

Gas price used in electricity production raised
Togg to be introduced to Europe in 2024

Togg to be introduced to Europe in 2024
Supply problems cause long waits for new passenger cars

Supply problems cause long waits for new passenger cars
Retail prices increase 4.09 pct in Istanbul in July

Retail prices increase 4.09 pct in Istanbul in July
Government to announce major public housing project

Government to announce major public housing project
WORLD World one step from ‘nuclear annihilation,’ UN chief warns

World one step from ‘nuclear annihilation,’ UN chief warns

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sounded the alarm over the war in Ukraine, nuclear threats in Asia and the Middle East, and other tensions, warning that “humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation.”
ECONOMY Togg to be introduced to Europe in 2024

Togg to be introduced to Europe in 2024

Domestically produced electric vehicle Togg will hit the roads in Türkiye in the first quarter of 2023 and will be introduced to the European markets some 18 months later following that, says Mehmet Gürcan Karakaş, its CEO.
SPORTS Unvaccinated Djokovic still hopes to play at US Open

Unvaccinated Djokovic still hopes to play at US Open

Novak Djokovic is holding out hope that he’ll be able to compete at the U.S. Open despite not being vaccinated against the coronavirus.