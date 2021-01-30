Uniquely designed Turkish library serves online

  • January 30 2021 07:00:00

Uniquely designed Turkish library serves online

KARABÜK
Uniquely designed Turkish library serves online

A library in the northern province of Karabük, designed to resemble a row of giant books on a shelf, has been serving readers mostly online amid the coronavirus crisis.

The library at Karabük University’s (KBU) campus was built with support from Turkish philanthropist Kamil Güleç and was named after him. The architecture resembles the Kansas City Public Library in the U.S. and provides access to almost 190 university libraries in Turkey.

During the pandemic during which services in many areas have been moved online, 500,000 people downloaded resources from the library in 2020.

A total of 116, 943 users benefited from the library in which students can borrow and return books at kiosks equipped with self-check systems and as well as scanning mobile phones via pocket library service.

Returned books are sterilized and placed on the shelves.

Refik Polat, the rector of the Karabük University, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that the library has a unique exterior design in Turkey and creates an identity for the school.

“We have nearly 60,000 printed books in our library. The world is now oriented toward electronic books and magazines. We have more than 20,000 e-books and nearly 40,000 e-magazines. Our library is widely used,” he said.

The library also has 6 million works with articles, thesis and other resources, noted Polat.

“We are trying to bring the whole system to a level where it can run with artificial intelligence,” he said, adding that library officials want to make it functional even if nobody is present.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Three Turkish women to serve under Biden administration

    Three Turkish women to serve under Biden administration

  2. Turkey, Iran propose 3+3 format for Caucasus

    Turkey, Iran propose 3+3 format for Caucasus

  3. Turkey, Elon Musk’s SpaceX mull new space projects

    Turkey, Elon Musk’s SpaceX mull new space projects

  4. Three CHP MPs resign over disagreement with leader

    Three CHP MPs resign over disagreement with leader

  5. Istanbul’s Esenyurt under spotlight amid restrictions on foreign residence permits

    Istanbul’s Esenyurt under spotlight amid restrictions on foreign residence permits
Recommended
Online Sundance opens to virtual ovation for deaf drama

Online Sundance opens to virtual ovation for deaf drama
Interest in vinyl on rise despite digitalization

Interest in vinyl on rise despite digitalization
Historic church set to welcome visitors as museum

Historic church set to welcome visitors as museum
Diyarbakır’s rock church to serve tourism

Diyarbakır’s rock church to serve tourism
Botticelli masterpiece expected to top $80 mln at Sotheby’s sale

Botticelli 'masterpiece' expected to top $80 mln at Sotheby’s sale
Istanbul Film Festival to continue with February selection

Istanbul Film Festival to continue with February selection
WORLD EU backs off jab threat in Britain row

EU backs off jab threat in Britain row

The European Union on Jan. 29 backtracked on a threat to restrict exports of coronavirus shots to Northern Ireland in its growing row with Britain, as the WHO warned against "vaccine nationalism".
ECONOMY Turkey, Qatar talk cooperation in participation finance

Turkey, Qatar talk cooperation in participation finance

Representatives from the Participation Banks Association of Turkey (TKBB) and Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) gathered to discuss opportunities for cooperation in the field of participation finance.
SPORTS Big Four debt in Turkish football nears $2 bln

'Big Four' debt in Turkish football nears $2 bln

The "Big Four" in Turkish football - Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray and Trabzonspor - are in an astronomical debt spiral, reaching 13.99 billion Turkish liras or ($1.89 billion). 