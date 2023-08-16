Unique campus garden home to exotic species

ANKARA
The science campus of Ankara University, which is under protection as a third-degree conservation area owing to its architecture and exotic plant species, is also a center of attraction for many migratory animals and visitors.

One of Türkiye's richest gardens in terms of biodiversity, Ankara University's campus garden is home to 140 tree and shrub species, including Arizona cypress, Himalayan pine, Taurus fir, pencil cypresses and water lily ponds.

Also known as the "tree museum," the garden has become a practice area for botanical and horticulture students over the years. Each plant species in the garden was carefully picked, and the landscape has been arranged for both educational and aesthetical purposes.

There are several exotic plant samples brought from abroad, along with many local species, and all of them were selected in accordance with the climate of the capital, said Tuğrul Körüklü, a lecturer at the university.

“New species are still coming into this garden. Some of them die from old age or dry up over time. The garden is almost self-sustainable in this regard.”

Emphasizing that there are five trees that have been granted a "monumental tree" status by authorities according to their age and size, Körüklü said that the garden attracts visitors outside the campus as well.

There are nine reptile and mammal species living in the garden’s premises, along with a total of 26 bird species and 30 invertebrate species, Körüklü added.

“This is an area where some migratory birds in the city visit and look for food in the winter. There are many local bird species living here, as well as a variety of insects. There are several mammal species, including domestic cats and dogs, and reptiles such as turtles and hedgehogs.”

