Union announces another major UK rail strike in late July

  • July 16 2022 07:00:00

Union announces another major UK rail strike in late July

LONDON
Union announces another major UK rail strike in late July

Train drivers at eight British rail companies will go on strike later this month in the second large-scale industrial action set to affect commuters in July.

The Aslef train drivers’ union said its members will walk out for 24 hours on July 30 over pay disputes.

The disruptions, which come during the busy summer holidays, are expected to affect sports fans attending the Commonwealth Games, which kick off in Birmingham on July 28, and the opening weekend of the English Football League.

The announcement came after the Rail, Maritime and Transport union said workers will strike on July 27.

Union leaders want a pay rise to combat soaring inflation, currently at 9.1 percent, and a deepening cost-of-living crisis as energy and food bills climb.

Last month tens of thousands of railway workers staged three days of strikes, paralyzing the country’s train network in the biggest transit strike for three decades.

The government says the country’s rail network is in dire need of modernization, and train companies are seeking to cut costs and staffing because passenger numbers have dwindled after the coronavirus pandemic.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the new strike announcement was ``incredibly disappointing.”

“By seemingly co-ordinating strike dates around the Commonwealth Games, it’s clear union bosses are determined to cause as much misery as possible and derail an event the whole country is looking forward to,” he said.

UK, economy,

ARTS & LIFE Court documents in Polanski criminal case ordered released

Court documents in Polanski criminal case ordered released
MOST POPULAR

  1. Karahantepe on way to be new face of Turkey

    Karahantepe on way to be new face of Turkey

  2. Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

    Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

  3. Are we going forward or backward?

    Are we going forward or backward?

  4. Zaatari talks about archive

    Zaatari talks about archive

  5. Ball once again in president’s court

    Ball once again in president’s court
Recommended
BofA fined $225 mn for ‘botching’ COVID aid payments

BofA fined $225 mn for ‘botching’ COVID aid payments
German airports want longer-term employment for Turkish staff

German airports want longer-term employment for Turkish staff
Türkiye big growth boom waiting to happen: IIF’s Brooks

Türkiye big growth boom waiting to happen: IIF’s Brooks
European car sales slump 14% in first half

European car sales slump 14% in first half
Finance Minister Nebati in Bali for G20 meeting

Finance Minister Nebati in Bali for G20 meeting
Lufthansa cancels another 2,000 summer flights

Lufthansa cancels another 2,000 summer flights
WORLD Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, a skier-turned-businesswoman who formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s as the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of his oldest children, has died in New York City, her family announced Thursday. She was 73.

ECONOMY BofA fined $225 mn for ‘botching’ COVID aid payments

BofA fined $225 mn for ‘botching’ COVID aid payments

Two U.S. agencies fined Bank of America a total of $225 million on charges it wrongfully froze unemployment and other public benefit programs at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPORTS Mesut Özil signs for Turkish club Başakşehir

Mesut Özil signs for Turkish club Başakşehir

Former Real Madrid and Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil signed with Istanbul Başakşehir on July 14 after leaving fellow Turkish club Fenerbahçe.