Unilever sales jump on higher prices, but profit slips

  • July 27 2022 07:00:00

Unilever sales jump on higher prices, but profit slips

LONDON
Unilever sales jump on higher prices, but profit slips

British consumer goods group Unilever said yesterday that first-half revenues jumped on higher prices, but net profit fell on rising costs and taxation.    

Turnover leapt 15 percent to 29.6 billion euros ($30.2 billion) in first six months of 2022 compared with a year earlier, but sales volumes fell, Unilever said in a statement.    

Profit after tax slid almost seven percent to 2.9 billion euros on higher finance, input and restructuring costs, alongside slowing world economic growth.    

Unilever manufactures food, cleaning and beauty products, including Magnum ice-cream, Cif surface cleaner and Dove soap.

Input costs are soaring on the back of runaway inflation -- and global supply-chain pressures.    

“Unilever has delivered a first-half performance which builds on our momentum of 2021, despite the challenges of high inflation and slower global growth,” said chief executive Alan Jope.    

Sales were “driven by strong pricing to mitigate input cost inflation, which, as expected, had some impact on volume”.    

The company warned that the outlook remains blighted by soaring cost inflation.    

“High-input cost inflation has been widespread across our markets, and it is expected to remain elevated in the second half,” Unilever said.    

Alex Smith, an analyst at research group Third Bridge, forecast more price hikes were likely in the coming months as a result.

“Inflation will continue to erode Unilever’s margins for the next 12-18 months, although margin pressure has been partly mitigated by price increases in the first half,” Smith noted.    

“Our experts see further price increases in the second half.”    

Unilever had experienced strong demand for hand and household cleaning products during the coronavirus outbreak.    

It cautioned Tuesday that China’s renewed lockdowns had weighed on the Asian giant’s consumer spending in the second quarter of this year.    

Unilever became a wholly British company at the end of 2020 after it completed a merger of its Dutch and British corporate entities.

Economy, UK,

WORLD Trump back in Washington, repeating election lies

Trump back in Washington, repeating election lies
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russia, Ukraine should honor the grain deal: Erdoğan

    Russia, Ukraine should honor the grain deal: Erdoğan

  2. CHP, AKP exchange angry words over claims CHP head will be jailed

    CHP, AKP exchange angry words over claims CHP head will be jailed

  3. ‘Nope’ rules at N America box office

    ‘Nope’ rules at N America box office

  4. Vietnam’s rubber sandals march on

    Vietnam’s rubber sandals march on

  5. Muhammad Ali’s ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ belt sells for $6.1M

    Muhammad Ali’s ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ belt sells for $6.1M
Recommended
Alibaba seeks dual-primary listing in Hong Kong

Alibaba seeks dual-primary listing in Hong Kong
Textile sector eyes $1 billion exports to US

Textile sector eyes $1 billion exports to US
Financial Stability Committee keeps eye on global inflation

Financial Stability Committee keeps eye on global inflation
President authorized to set tax on vehicles

President authorized to set tax on vehicles
House price index up 12 percent

House price index up 12 percent
Ryanair flies back into quarterly profit

Ryanair flies back into quarterly profit
WORLD Trump back in Washington, repeating election lies

Trump back in Washington, repeating election lies

In dueling speeches not far from the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump repeated the false election claims that sparked the Jan. 6 insurrection while his former vice president, Mike Pence, implored the Republican Party to stop looking backward.

ECONOMY Textile sector eyes $1 billion exports to US

Textile sector eyes $1 billion exports to US

Türkiye’s textile industry aims to increase its export to the U.S. to at least $1 billion, the head of a trade group has said.
SPORTS Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns

Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns

Kenya’s Emmanuel Korir and Pedro Pichardo of Portugal added world titles to their respective Olympic crowns on July 23, but there was injury heartbreak for Canada’s Damian Warner in the decathlon.