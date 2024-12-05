UNICEF sets $9.9 bln fundraising goal for 2025

UNICEF sets $9.9 bln fundraising goal for 2025

GENEVA
The U.N. children's agency has launched a $9.9 billion fundraising appeal to provide aid next year for millions of young people impacted by wars and other crises across the globe.

"The scale of children's humanitarian needs is at a historically high level, with more children impacted every day," Catherine Russell, UNICEF executive director, said in a statement.

The money will target 109 million children and will support access to primary healthcare facilities, mental health services, drinking water and education, malnutrition screening and gender-based violence mitigation.

"Looking ahead to 2025, we estimate that 213 million children in 146 countries and territories will need humanitarian assistance over the course of the year, a staggeringly high number," Russell added.

UNICEF's appeal comes at a time when humanitarian operations face a chronic funding crisis.

Last year, the agency appealed for $9.3 billion in its fundraising call.

The largest appeal for funds, at over $1 billion, is for Afghanistan, followed by Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Palestinian territories, and Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the U.N. Population Fund (UNFPA) launched its own call for $1.4 billion to support 45 million women and girls across 57 countries.

The sexual and reproductive health agency, which deploys midwives as part of its activities, highlighted the estimated 11 million pregnant women who it said will need "urgent" support in 2025.

