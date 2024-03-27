Unexpected snow, rain disrupt spring’s arrival

ANTALYA
Wintry weather has gripped the country unexpectedly in late March, when it officially should mark the arrival of spring, as snow and rain sweep through various parts of Türkiye.

In the southern province of Hatay, downpours accompanied by a storm that commenced on the evening of March 24 intensified overnight. Strong winds tore off roofs of buildings, leading to structural damage.

Additionally, heavy rainfall triggered floods in the container residences in the earthquake-stricken city and formed large puddles in historic areas such as the Long Bazaar.

Istanbul also experienced adverse weather conditions, with sea transportation facing disruptions due to a south-westerly storm.

In Bursa, rainfall coupled with hail transformed roads into lakes, impeding both vehicular and pedestrian movement. Municipality teams scrambled to drain flooded basements and alleviate traffic congestion caused by accumulated water.

Meanwhile, winter made an unexpected return in the eastern Anatolian region, blanketing many areas in snow. Bitlis, in particular, experienced significant snowfall with depths reaching 60 centimeters to 1 meter. Schools were forced to close due to heavy snowfall.

Hakkari also grappled with heavy snow, blocking access to a military base in Yüksekova district. The roads of 317 settlements in Van, Hakkari, Muş and Bitlis were closed. Similarly, in Kars, 47 village roads across the city were closed due to snow and blizzard.

Meanwhile, snowfall in the Black Sea region, including Rize, Trabzon, and Artvin, prompted authorities to issue avalanche warnings, urging residents to use caution.

