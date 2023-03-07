UNESCO to examine quake-affected historical sites

UNITED NATIONS

UNESCO will examine the historical artifacts in Türkiye and Syria damaged in the Feb. 6 quakes and prepare an action plan.

The organization stated that it was remotely evaluating the status of the “World Heritage” places, but the authorities were preparing to come to the region.

“Among the ruins of the disaster, there are castles dating back to the Crusader period, the castle that was home to the Romans and Ottomans, and the structures located in one of the oldest settlements in the world.”

“When the teams reach these regions, the goal will be to rebuild them in a way that honors the present and the past for future generations,” it was said.

Krista Pikkat, UNESCO Director for Culture and Emergencies, said that the organization is helping with the necessary renovation and reconstruction work, but there are also works to restore what they describe as “intangible cultural heritage.”

“We need to not only rebuild the buildings, but also to bring back the communities, as without them it is impossible for cultural life to continue,” she said.

UNESCO officials will conduct comprehensive damage assessments and then develop response plans.

“This may mean determining whether rapid intervention is necessary to prevent further damage to structures and sites. On the other hand, UNESCO has a Heritage Emergency Fund, which is a resource collected with the contributions of member countries for this purpose. The organization also assists in identifying long-term needs and create budgets for historical areas,” Pikkat explained.