Unemployment rate unchanged at 8.6 percent in September

ANKARA

Türkiye’s unemployment rate was 8.6 percent in September, unchanged from a month earlier, the country’s statistical authority said on Oct. 27.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported that the number of unemployed people aged 15 and over rose by 12,000 to 3.07 million.

Joblessness stood at 7.4 percent among men and 11.1 percent among women.

Meanwhile, employment decreased, with 200,000 fewer people working, bringing the total number of employed to 32.49 million.

The overall employment rate was down from 49.2 percent in August to 48.9 percent last month, including 66.3 percent for men and 31.8 percent for women.

The labor force also fell by 188,000 to 35.56 million, with the participation rate at 53.5 percent in September, declining from 53.8 percent in the previous month.

Youth unemployment — covering those aged 15 to 24 — dropped 0.9 percentage points from August to 14.9 percent in September. It was 11.4 percent for men and 21.4 percent for women.