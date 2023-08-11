Unemployment rate ticks up in June

ANKARA
Türkiye’s unemployment rate inched up from 9.5 percent in May to 9.6 percent in June, rising by 2,000 to 3.34 million people.

The jobless rate among men was 7.8 percent, while it was 13.2 percent among women, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Aug. 10.

There were more than 65 million people in Türkiye aged above 15, and the country’s total labor force was around 34.6 million as of June, according to TÜİK.

The labor force participation rate declined from 53.5 percent in May to 52.9 percent in June, showed the authority’s regular household labor force survey.

The employment rate stood at 47.8 percent, down from 48.4 percent in May.

The unemployment rate among the country’s youth – aged between 15 and 24 – climbed from 17.4 percent to 18.6 percent in June, TÜİK said.

The jobless rates among the country’s male and female youth were 15.4 percent and 24.2 percent, respectively.

On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the average actual weekly working time rose by 0.7 hours from May to 44.6 hours in June, according to the survey.

The statistics institute calculated the labor underutilization rate at 24.2 percent in June, rising from 22.5 percent in May.

