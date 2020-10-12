Unemployment rate stands at 13.4 pct in July

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's unemployment rate was 13.4 percent with a 0.5 percentage point decrease in July, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Oct. 12.

The number of unemployed aged 15 and over decreased by 369,000 to 4.22 million as of July compared to July 2019, according to the institute.

The non-agricultural unemployment rate also fell 0.6 percentage point to 15.9 percent, year-on-year in July.

The youth unemployment rate between aged 15-24 years realized as 25.9 percent with 1.2 percentage points decrease, it added.

In June, the country's unemployment rate was 13.4 percent, with 4.1 million unemployed people aged 15 and above.