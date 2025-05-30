Unemployment rate increases to 8.6 percent in April

ANKARA

The unemployment rate in Türkiye rose to 8.6 percent in April, up from 8 percent in March, the country's statistical authority TÜİK announced on May 30.

The number of unemployed persons aged 15 years old and over increased by 203,000 to 3.06 million in April compared to the previous month.

The unemployment rates were 7.1 percent for men and 11.5 percent for women as of April.

The number of employed persons decreased by 316,000 to 32.36 million in April.

The employment rate was 48.8 percent, dropping 0.5 percentage points, while the rate was 65.8 percent for men and 32.2 percent for women.

There were 35.42 million people in the labor force, down by 114,000, with the labor force participation rate at 53.4 percent.

Youth unemployment, defined as those aged 15 and 24, edged up 0.4 points from the previous month to 15.7 percent in April. Youth unemployment among men was 11.2 percent, while it was 23.7 percent for women.