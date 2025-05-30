Unemployment rate increases to 8.6 percent in April

Unemployment rate increases to 8.6 percent in April

ANKARA
Unemployment rate increases to 8.6 percent in April

The unemployment rate in Türkiye rose to 8.6 percent in April, up from 8 percent in March, the country's statistical authority TÜİK announced on May 30.

The number of unemployed persons aged 15 years old and over increased by 203,000 to 3.06 million in April compared to the previous month.

The unemployment rates were 7.1 percent for men and 11.5 percent for women as of April.

The number of employed persons decreased by 316,000 to 32.36 million in April.

The employment rate was 48.8 percent, dropping 0.5 percentage points, while the rate was 65.8 percent for men and 32.2 percent for women.

There were 35.42 million people in the labor force, down by 114,000, with the labor force participation rate at 53.4 percent.

Youth unemployment, defined as those aged 15 and 24, edged up 0.4 points from the previous month to 15.7 percent in April. Youth unemployment among men was 11.2 percent, while it was 23.7 percent for women.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Municipal ofiicials detained in new wave of Istanbul corruption probe

Municipal ofiicials detained in new wave of Istanbul corruption probe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Municipal ofiicials detained in new wave of Istanbul corruption probe

    Municipal ofiicials detained in new wave of Istanbul corruption probe

  2. Rescue operations underway after Nigeria flooding kills at least 150

    Rescue operations underway after Nigeria flooding kills at least 150

  3. Dua Lipa, public figures urge UK to end Israel arms sales

    Dua Lipa, public figures urge UK to end Israel arms sales

  4. Exhibition brings Islamic civilization’s scientific past to present

    Exhibition brings Islamic civilization’s scientific past to present

  5. Historic mosaic in ancient city undergoes restoration

    Historic mosaic in ancient city undergoes restoration
Recommended
Municipal ofiicials detained in new wave of Istanbul corruption probe

Municipal ofiicials detained in new wave of Istanbul corruption probe
Record-holding divers call for urgent action in Marmara Sea

Record-holding divers call for urgent action in Marmara Sea
Visitors trace Turkish footprint in Ottoman gem’ Prizren

Visitors trace Turkish footprint in 'Ottoman gem’ Prizren
Erdoğan urges swift Ukraine-Russia talks to advance peace

Erdoğan urges swift Ukraine-Russia talks to advance peace
Fidan meets Ukrainian President Zelensky in Kiev

Fidan meets Ukrainian President Zelensky in Kiev
Erdoğan: Türkiye nears end of $2 trillion terror scourge

Erdoğan: Türkiye nears end of '$2 trillion terror scourge'
Kurtulmuş meets AKP, CHP ahead of speaker election

Kurtulmuş meets AKP, CHP ahead of speaker election
WORLD Rescue operations underway after Nigeria flooding kills at least 150

Rescue operations underway after Nigeria flooding kills at least 150

Flash flooding earlier this week in central Nigeria killed more than 150 people, a local disaster response spokesman told AFP on Saturday, while displacing 3,000, levelling more than 250 homes and washing away two bridges.
ECONOMY Trump says will double steel, aluminum tariffs to 50 percent

Trump says will double steel, aluminum tariffs to 50 percent

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he would double steel and aluminum import tariffs to 50 percent from next week, the latest salvo in his trade wars aimed at protecting domestic industries.
SPORTS Netanyahu accepts US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal

Netanyahu accepts US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted a new ceasefire proposal for Gaza put forward by U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, according to the Israeli media.

﻿