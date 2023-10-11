Unemployment rate falls in August

ANKARA

The unemployment rate declined from 9.4 percent in July to 9.2 percent in August, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

The number of jobless people fell by 56,000 from July to 3.22 million in August.

The unemployment rate among men was 7.5 percent, while it was 12.6 percent among women, said TÜİK.

There were around 65.5 million people in Türkiye aged above 15, and the country’s total labor force was 34.9 million as of August, with 31.7 million people employed.

The labor force participation rate declined slightly from 53.4 percent in July to 53.3 percent in August.

The employment rate remained unchanged at 48.4 percent.

The unemployment rate among the country’s youth – aged between 15 and 24 – declined from 17.9 percent in July to 17.2 percent.

The jobless rates among the country’s male and female youth were 14.2 percent and 22.7 percent, respectively.

The government projects that the unemployment rate will be 10.1 percent in 2023 and 10.3 percent next year.

According to the government’s forecasts, the jobless rate will decline to 9.9 percent in 2025 and go further down to 9.3 in 2026.