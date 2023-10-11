Unemployment rate falls in August

Unemployment rate falls in August

ANKARA
Unemployment rate falls in August

The unemployment rate declined from 9.4 percent in July to 9.2 percent in August, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

The number of jobless people fell by 56,000 from July to 3.22 million in August.

The unemployment rate among men was 7.5 percent, while it was 12.6 percent among women, said TÜİK.

There were around 65.5 million people in Türkiye aged above 15, and the country’s total labor force was 34.9 million as of August, with 31.7 million people employed.

The labor force participation rate declined slightly from 53.4 percent in July to 53.3 percent in August.

The employment rate remained unchanged at 48.4 percent.

The unemployment rate among the country’s youth – aged between 15 and 24 – declined from 17.9 percent in July to 17.2 percent.

The jobless rates among the country’s male and female youth were 14.2 percent and 22.7 percent, respectively.

The government projects that the unemployment rate will be 10.1 percent in 2023 and 10.3 percent next year.

According to the government’s forecasts, the jobless rate will decline to 9.9 percent in 2025 and go further down to 9.3 in 2026.

Economy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hurricane Lidia leaves at least one dead in Mexico

Hurricane Lidia leaves at least one dead in Mexico
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hurricane Lidia leaves at least one dead in Mexico

    Hurricane Lidia leaves at least one dead in Mexico

  2. 6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Afghanistan where earlier quake killed over 2,000

    6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Afghanistan where earlier quake killed over 2,000

  3. Palestinians scramble for safety as Israel pounds sealed-off Gaza Strip 

    Palestinians scramble for safety as Israel pounds sealed-off Gaza Strip 

  4. US deployment to region could lead to massacres: Erdoğan

    US deployment to region could lead to massacres: Erdoğan

  5. Ministry issues fines for excessive home price hikes

    Ministry issues fines for excessive home price hikes
Recommended
Ministry issues fines for excessive home price hikes

Ministry issues fines for excessive home price hikes
Deterioration in export climate continues

Deterioration in export climate continues
Internet ad revenues reach $1.6 billion

Internet ad revenues reach $1.6 billion
Chevron shuts down gas platform off Israel coast

Chevron shuts down gas platform off Israel coast
Country Garden says it may not meet all debt obligations

Country Garden says it may not meet all debt obligations
Casino industry spurs $329 billion in US

Casino industry spurs $329 billion in US
Trade Minister Bolat holds talks in Brussels

Trade Minister Bolat holds talks in Brussels
WORLD Hurricane Lidia leaves at least one dead in Mexico

Hurricane Lidia leaves at least one dead in Mexico

Hurricane Lidia slammed into Mexico's Pacific coast as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm Tuesday, causing flooding, blocked roads, fallen trees and at least one death, officials said.

ECONOMY Ministry issues fines for excessive home price hikes

Ministry issues fines for excessive home price hikes

The Trade Ministry has fined over 500 individuals some 55 million Turkish Liras ($2 million) for posting ads for their properties with high asking prices on real estate platforms, as it violates competition.
SPORTS Türkiye cheers receiving Euro 2032 co-hosting rights

Türkiye cheers receiving Euro 2032 co-hosting rights

Türkiye said Tuesday it cherished the chance to co-host the Euro 2032 tournament with what it called "friendly country" Italy.