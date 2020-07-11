Underground city to partially open to tourism in July 20

  • July 11 2020 07:05:00

NEVŞEHİR
The largest underground city in the world, which was discovered during an urban transformation project works in 2014 in the central Anatolian province of Nevşehir, will be partially opened to tourism on July 20.

The city is thought to date back 5,000 years and is located around the Nevşehir Fortress and hidden churches were also discovered inside the settlement.

The tunnels in the city are believed to have been used to carry agricultural products and it is also estimated that one of the tunnels passes under Nevşehir, reaching a faraway water source.

“There will be different areas in the historical settlement such as viewing terraces, souvenir aisles, museums and walking paths,” said Rasim Arı, mayor of Nevşehir.

“The municipality will offer cable cars in the future for tourists who want to see the castle and settlements from the air,” he noted.

Excavations had been ongoing in the city for six years with municipal contributions, as well as with the contributions of the Culture and Tourism Ministry and academics of various universities.

The area around the underground city in Nevşehir is best known world-wide for its “Fairy Chimney” rock formations in Cappadocia, which is already a World Heritage Site listed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Turkey,

