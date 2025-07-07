UN seeks breakthrough in Cyprus peace talks

NICOSIA
The United Nations is pushing for a breakthrough when Cypriot leaders meet in New York next week for a renewed attempt to revive stalled peace talks, a U.N. envoy said on July 7.

Maria Angela Holguin held separate meetings with Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar, crossing the island's U.N.-patrolled ceasefire line in a day of shuttle diplomacy.

"All this effort the U.N. is doing is for the prosperity of the island, so that the people have a better life," Holguin, who was appointed the U.N. envoy to Cyprus earlier this year, told reporters after meeting Tatar.

"And we continue to work, the commitment of the U.N. is totally for that, so we hope the leaders can think about that, and we have results next week."

The meetings are part of preparations for talks in New York on July 16-17, where U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is due to meet both leaders.

They follow a meeting in Geneva in March, which marked the first meaningful progress in years. At that gathering, both sides agreed on a set of confidence-building measures, including opening more crossing points across the divide, cooperating on solar energy, and removing landmines, steps Guterres described as reflecting a "new atmosphere" and renewed urgency.

“A new negotiation process can only commence with the reaffirmation of the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot people,” said Tatar during a press conference following the meeting with U.N. envoy.

While the Greek Cypriot community and Greece advocate for a federal administration on the island, the Turkish Cypriot community and Türkiye favor a two-state solution.

Tatar added, “We will continue to explore cooperation opportunities that could be mutually beneficial and remain open to new ideas. I sincerely hope that the talks in New York will yield positive outcomes.”

