UN needs major reform to fulfill peace mission: Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Aug. 11 said the United Nations needs a significant reform to fulfill its core mission of maintaining global peace and security.

In a video message to mark the 80th anniversary of the UN’s founding, Erdoğan congratulated the organization, of which Türkiye is a founding member.

He noted that since its establishment in 1945, the UN has made “important achievements in securing global peace and security and in advancing international cooperation.”

Emphasizing the need for reform, Erdoğan said, “The United Nations must undergo a serious reform in order to continue fulfilling its assigned duties. In the face of the oppression the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza, have endured for years, it is the responsibility of its members to make the UN a platform that represents global justice.”

He called for steps to be taken “with the same determination shown by the founding members 80 years ago” to strengthen the organization so it can once again foster “international peace, prosperity, mutual trust and solidarity.”

“Türkiye is determined to actively support all reform efforts, including the UN80 initiative launched under the leadership of the Secretary-General, and to take part in activites aimed at making the United Nations more effective, efficent and financially strong,” the president said.

Reiterating his motto, he added, “By underlining our principle that ‘the world is bigger than five,’ we continue to say that a fairer world is possible.”

Inviting member states to “urgently take steps to restore the UN as the hope of humanity,” Erdoğan concluded: “I hope the 80th anniversary of the United Nations will be an occasion for good for all humanity.”