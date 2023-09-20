UN-HABITAT to open office in Istanbul to boost urban resilience

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki has announced that the United Nations' Human Settlements Program (U.N.-HABITAT) will open an office in Türkiye in the upcoming period.

Özhaseki pointed out that the world goes through an era where cities are vulnerable to disasters, noting that the United Nations' esteemed program will establish strategic presence with an inaugural office in Türkiye, which faced a major disaster in February, during a press meeting on "World Cities Day and Zero Waste Initiative Program" in New York.

U.N.-Habitat is mandated by the U.N. General Assembly to promote socially and environmentally sustainable towns and cities. U.N.-Habitat is the focal point for all urbanization and human settlement matters within the U.N. system.

Pointing out that Türkiye is one of the countries traversing the seismic danger zone, spanning from the Alpine peaks to the Himalayan heights, Özhaseki noted that his country has experienced 60 destructive earthquakes in the last century.

Stressing the irreplaceable loss of historical treasures and architectural heritage in the earthquake-hit cities, Özhaseki expressed an unwavering commitment to prioritize the construction of houses for the displaced populace.

Özhaseki also revealed that Istanbul will be host to the forthcoming World Cities Day.

Reminding that the first meeting of the Zero Waste Advisory Board was held online during the visit of U.N.-Habitat Executive Director Maimunah Mohd Sharif to Türkiye.

He announced that the board's first face-to-face meeting will take place on Nov. 1 in Istanbul, with the participation of several countries. U.N.-Habitat’s planned office will bolster and augment the endeavors of the work of the Zero Waste Advisory Board, Özhaseki said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also signed a Global Zero Waste goodwill declaration, spearheaded by first lady Emine Erdoğan, on the sidelines of the 78th U.N. General Assembly in New York.

Erdoğan said Türkiye will continue its multifaceted efforts to combat the crises of climate change and environmental pollution.

