UN fears hundreds dead after Med shipwrecks

UN fears hundreds dead after Med shipwrecks

GENEVA
UN fears hundreds dead after Med shipwrecks

Migrant sit on the aft deck of the rescue ship "Ocean Viking" operated by the NGO SOS Mediterranee, as it sails toward a distress case in the search-and-rescue zone in international waters off the coast of Libya, on January 17, 2026. (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP)

Hundreds of migrants may be missing at sea or feared dead following reports of multiple deadly shipwrecks in the central Mediterranean in recent days, the U.N.’s migration agency warned on Jan. 26.

The International Organization for Migration said it was “deeply concerned” by the reports, which it is currently verifying. “Several boats are believed to have been involved over the past 10 days, with preliminary information suggesting that hundreds of people may be missing at sea or feared dead,” a statement said.

The agency warned that severe weather was significantly hampering search and rescue operations.

IOM spokesman Jorge Galindo told AFP there had been “three shipwrecks reported on Jan. 23 and 25,” with potentially at least 104 deaths.

The reported wrecks involved boats that were believed to have departed from Tunisia and Libya, according to Merna Abdelazim, a data analyst with the IOM’s Missing Migrants Project.While IOM said it was still verifying the information, it said three deaths had been confirmed in Lampedusa, Italy, following a search and rescue operation involving a boat that had left from Sfax in Tunisia.

“Among the victims are twin girls, approximately one year old, who died of hypothermia shortly before disembarkation,” the statement said, adding that a man had also died of hypothermia.

And survivors from the same operation had reported that another boat that departed from the same location at the same time as theirs had never arrived.

The agency was also investigating reports of nine missing boats that had departed Tunisia between Jan. 14 and 21, with 380 people onboard.

“In just the first weeks of 2026, hundreds of people are already feared to be missing,” the IOM statement said.

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says Türkiye has ‘strategic partnership’ with Nigeria

Erdoğan says Türkiye has ‘strategic partnership’ with Nigeria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says Türkiye has ‘strategic partnership’ with Nigeria

    Erdoğan says Türkiye has ‘strategic partnership’ with Nigeria

  2. Türkiye embarks on 10th National Antarctic Science Expedition

    Türkiye embarks on 10th National Antarctic Science Expedition

  3. Russia pulls troops from Qamishli airbase

    Russia pulls troops from Qamishli airbase

  4. UN fears hundreds dead after Med shipwrecks

    UN fears hundreds dead after Med shipwrecks

  5. Erdoğan calls for end to past 'mistakes' as Syria rebuilds

    Erdoğan calls for end to past 'mistakes' as Syria rebuilds
Recommended
Russia pulls troops from Qamishli airbase

Russia pulls troops from Qamishli airbase
Israeli FM hopes for better ties with Türkiye

Israeli FM hopes for better ties with Türkiye
Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine

Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
NATO chief says Europe cant defend itself without US

NATO chief says Europe can't defend itself without US
French MPs pass bill banning social media for under-15s

French MPs pass bill banning social media for under-15s
UN, Türkiye send aid to northeast Syria as fragile ceasefire holds

UN, Türkiye send aid to northeast Syria as fragile ceasefire holds
WORLD Russia pulls troops from Qamishli airbase

Russia pulls troops from Qamishli airbase

Russia has begun pulling its forces out of Qamishli Airport in northeastern Syria, a move that could mark the end of its military presence in the region, several reports said on Jan. 26, citing sources.
ECONOMY EBRD supports Yayla Agro’s inclusive, green growth

EBRD supports Yayla Agro’s inclusive, green growth

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a loan of up to 60 million euros to Yayla Agro Gıda, one of Türkiye’s leading food producers, to support the company’s green and inclusive roadmap at its newly opened facility in the Central Anatolian province of Niğde.  
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray enters the final matchday of the Champions League league phase on Jan. 28 with its knockout fate firmly in its own hands, needing only a single point against a depleted Manchester City to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.  
﻿