UN envoy calls for secure return of Syrians

Alperen Karaköse - ANKARA

Ensuring the safe and dignified return of Syrian refugees to their country remains a priority for the United Nations, but the current situation in Syria means that the conditions needed for voluntary return will require some additional time, according to the Türkiye representative to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

“While a dignified and safe return is possible, despite the measures taken today, most people are unable to return,” Philippe Leclerc told a group of journalists at a press gathering in Ankara, hailing Türkiye’s temporary protection policy, which has been in place for over 12 years, and the quadripartite meetings attended by senior officials to normalize ties with the Assad regime.

Leclerc noted that many Syrians had initially hoped for the conflict to cease and for conditions in their home country to improve, allowing for their return. However, he highlighted the lack of political, security, social and economic progress in Syria, making it challenging for refugees to go back.

The UNHCR representative pointed out that Syrians have often been caught in the center of political debates in Türkiye, which are typically not in their favor. Leclerc criticized the misrepresentation of this debate by political parties across the country, stating, “Easy solutions are presented to the society, and false hopes are created.”

Leclerc expressed hope that now, with elections behind them, a calmer environment could be established to generate practical and mutually agreed-upon solutions in Türkiye as the issue now can be discussed more serenely.

Referring to the EU’s recent Brussels Conference on “supporting the future of Syria and the region,” Leclerc highlighted the efforts of the EU, the United States, and other donors in various discussions. However, he noted that the international community does not provide sufficient resettlement options for vulnerables, with reception processes gradually decreasing or even coming to a standstill in some countries, contradicting the principles of responsibility sharing.

“There needs to be increased responsibility sharing with neighboring countries, particularly Türkiye, and larger-scale resettlement efforts,” urged Leclerc. “Additional funding should also be allocated to support Syria itself.”