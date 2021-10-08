UN chief says he expects Turkey to present climate plan soon

WASHINGTON/PARIS
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed on Oct. 7 Turkey's ratification of the 2015 Paris climate accord, saying Ankara should rapidly present its national plan to combat climate change. 

"I expect Turkey to present as soon as possible a national #ClimateAction plan in line with its commitment to get to net zero emissions by 2053," Guterres said on Twitter.

The Turkish parliament ratified the Paris climate agreement to contribute to the global efforts against climate change and put it into effect after publishing it in the Official Gazette on Oct. 7.

The parliament unanimously ratified the deal on late Oct. 6, making Turkey the last G20 country to do so, after holding off for years due to what it saw as injustices in its responsibilities as part of the agreement.

The move came weeks before the U.N. Climate Change Conference, known as Cop26, which begins on Oct. 31 in Glasgow, Scotland and aims to encourage nations to take stronger action to curb climate change.

On Dec. 12, 2015, parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change reached an agreement to fight climate change and achieve a sustainable low-carbon future at the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP21) in Paris.

Turkey signed the landmark agreement on limiting the dangerous emissions that contribute to global warming in April 2016.

 

France welcomes ratification of Paris Agreement

In the meantime, France on Oct. 7 welcomed the ratification of the Paris Climate Agreement by Turkey.

“The unanimous vote in the Turkish Parliament is a positive signal ahead of the COP26 – the U.N. Climate Change Conference – which will be held in Glasgow from Oct. 31 to Nov.12,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry expressed hope that Turkey would immediately submit a new national climate action plan, officially known as Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), essential to the full implementation of the agreement.

“France and the EU are continuing the dialogue with Turkey on climate and the environment in order to strengthen our joint action on these crucial issues”, the statement said.

 

