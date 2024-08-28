UN calls for humanitarian pause in Gaza to administer polio vaccines to over 640,000 children

GENEVA

Palestinian boy Abdel Rahman Abu al-Jedian who contracted polio a month ago sleeps surrounded by family members in their displacement tent in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on Aug. 27, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.

U.N. agencies and their partners have urgently called for a humanitarian pause in the war in Gaza to ensure that more than 640,000 children can receive polio vaccinations.

The request underscores the dire need for an immediate halt in hostilities to prevent the spread of the disease among vulnerable populations in the region.

According to a statement from the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), the agencies are prepared to administer the vaccines, but the deteriorating security situation necessitates a temporary cease-fire on humanitarian grounds.

The agencies warn that delaying the vaccination campaign could significantly increase the risk of a polio outbreak among children.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO), UNRWA, and other partners, has already delivered 1.2 million doses of type 2 polio vaccine to Gaza.

They plan to vaccinate over 640,000 children in the region. The critical shipment of vaccines was supported by Qatar Charity, which donated $3 million to aid UNRWA's efforts in Gaza.

Sam Rose, UNRWA's senior deputy field director, highlighted the challenging conditions in Gaza, where displaced families and frequent relocations due to Israeli evacuation orders have created an environment conducive to the spread of the polio virus.

He emphasized that the lack of access to basic necessities like food, water, and health care exacerbates the situation, making the rapid spread of the virus a real threat.

The situation in Gaza has been further complicated by reports of the first polio case detected in the region in 25 years on August 16.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health raised concerns that this could indicate the presence of numerous undetected cases. The discovery of this polio case is coupled with ongoing issues such as poor sanitation and water access.

U.N. officials have expressed deep concern about the health crisis unfolding in Gaza, especially since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7 last year. Since then, approximately 50,000 babies have been born in Gaza, many of whom have not received any vaccinations due to the ongoing crisis.

The U.N. and its partners are now calling on the international community to pressure Israel to allow the safe passage of polio vaccines into Gaza, emphasizing that without immediate action, the health of hundreds of thousands of children hangs in the balance.