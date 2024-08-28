UN calls for humanitarian pause in Gaza to administer polio vaccines to over 640,000 children

UN calls for humanitarian pause in Gaza to administer polio vaccines to over 640,000 children

GENEVA
UN calls for humanitarian pause in Gaza to administer polio vaccines to over 640,000 children

Palestinian boy Abdel Rahman Abu al-Jedian who contracted polio a month ago sleeps surrounded by family members in their displacement tent in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on Aug. 27, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.

U.N. agencies and their partners have urgently called for a humanitarian pause in the war in Gaza to ensure that more than 640,000 children can receive polio vaccinations.

The request underscores the dire need for an immediate halt in hostilities to prevent the spread of the disease among vulnerable populations in the region.

According to a statement from the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), the agencies are prepared to administer the vaccines, but the deteriorating security situation necessitates a temporary cease-fire on humanitarian grounds.

The agencies warn that delaying the vaccination campaign could significantly increase the risk of a polio outbreak among children.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO), UNRWA, and other partners, has already delivered 1.2 million doses of type 2 polio vaccine to Gaza.

They plan to vaccinate over 640,000 children in the region. The critical shipment of vaccines was supported by Qatar Charity, which donated $3 million to aid UNRWA's efforts in Gaza.

Sam Rose, UNRWA's senior deputy field director, highlighted the challenging conditions in Gaza, where displaced families and frequent relocations due to Israeli evacuation orders have created an environment conducive to the spread of the polio virus.

He emphasized that the lack of access to basic necessities like food, water, and health care exacerbates the situation, making the rapid spread of the virus a real threat.

The situation in Gaza has been further complicated by reports of the first polio case detected in the region in 25 years on August 16.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health raised concerns that this could indicate the presence of numerous undetected cases. The discovery of this polio case is coupled with ongoing issues such as poor sanitation and water access.

U.N. officials have expressed deep concern about the health crisis unfolding in Gaza, especially since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7 last year. Since then, approximately 50,000 babies have been born in Gaza, many of whom have not received any vaccinations due to the ongoing crisis.

The U.N. and its partners are now calling on the international community to pressure Israel to allow the safe passage of polio vaccines into Gaza, emphasizing that without immediate action, the health of hundreds of thousands of children hangs in the balance.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan announces Türkiyes aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh

Erdoğan announces Türkiye's aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan announces Türkiye's aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh

    Erdoğan announces Türkiye's aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh

  2. Three FETÖ suspects captured at Greece border

    Three FETÖ suspects captured at Greece border

  3. 'Missing' Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools

    'Missing' Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools

  4. China says 'willing to engage' with UN rights body on Xinjiang

    China says 'willing to engage' with UN rights body on Xinjiang

  5. Pope says repelling, abandoning migrants is 'grave sin'

    Pope says repelling, abandoning migrants is 'grave sin'
Recommended
Missing Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools

'Missing' Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools
China says willing to engage with UN rights body on Xinjiang

China says 'willing to engage' with UN rights body on Xinjiang
Pope says repelling, abandoning migrants is grave sin

Pope says repelling, abandoning migrants is 'grave sin'
South Asia air pollution remains major killer

South Asia air pollution remains major killer
US warns of potential oil leak from tanker attacked by Houthis in Red Sea

US warns of potential oil leak from tanker attacked by Houthis in Red Sea
Israel launches deadly West Bank operation

Israel launches deadly West Bank operation
UKs Starmer in Germany for first bilateral trip as PM

UK's Starmer in Germany for first bilateral trip as PM
WORLD Missing Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools

'Missing' Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools

Children returning to school in Poland next week will find a new group of classmates, Ukrainian children now living in the country who were not previously enrolled in the Polish education system.

ECONOMY Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar Türkiye’s highest taxpayer

Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar Türkiye’s highest taxpayer

Selçuk Bayraktar, chairman and chief technology officer (CTO) of Türkiye’s leading drone maker Baykar, topped the list of highest-income taxpayers in 2023, the country’s Revenue Administration said on Aug. 28.
SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿