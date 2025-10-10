Ulubey Canyon unveils virtual flight experience for visitors

UŞAK

Ulubey Canyon in the western province of Uşak, one of the world’s largest canyons, can now be explored from the sky virtually with a newly built simulation center that allows visitors to experience the 77-kilometer-long canyon through a lifelike virtual flight.

Formed by the collapse of the Büyük Menderes Graben, the Ulubey Canyon reaches depths of up to 170 meters and stretches 500 meters wide at certain points.

Shaped by the winding Banaz and Dokuzsele streams, its striking cliffs and layered curves offer a breathtaking landscape. Visitors can admire this view from a 125-meter-high glass terrace overlooking the canyon.

Beyond the terrace, the site also features a zipline, a climbing wall, a giant swing, an adventure park, an upside-down house, bungalows and scenic trails for walking and cycling.

But exploring the canyon’s entire expanse on foot is nearly impossible. To allow visitors to its hidden corners, the Ulubey District Governor’s Office created a virtual experience.

As part of the project, a professional team filmed the canyon’s inaccessible areas, including the ancient sites of Blaundos and Pepouza, Adıgüzel Dam and the Roman-era Clandras Bridge, using drones and specialized cameras. The recordings were compiled into a four-minute 3D video displayed in the simulation center.

Inside the center, visitors lie on a motion platform that tilts and turns in sync with the video, creating a sensation of soaring through the canyon.

Ulubey District Governor İbrahim Coşkunaslan explained that the goal was to highlight not only the canyon’s size but also its historical, natural and cultural value.

“Each year, around 400,000 visitors come here. We’ve already hosted 250,000 people this year and aim to increase that number significantly through new projects,” he said.

Coşkunaslan noted that many visitors only see a small section of the canyon. “We don’t want guests to perceive Ulubey as limited to what they can reach on foot,” he said. “There are hidden beauties deep within, and we want to bring them to light.”

He added that new attractions are underway, including a 4,000-square-meter animal park, a hot air balloon area, a paramotor experience and a giant slide. “Our target is to exceed 600,000 visitors. With these initiatives, we believe we can go even further.”