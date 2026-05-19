Ulubey Canyon expands tourism appeal with new attractions

UŞAK

New investments and tourism projects are expected to draw more visitors to Ulubey Canyon, one of the world’s longest canyon systems and a major natural attraction in western Türkiye.



Formed by the collapse of the Büyük Menderes Graben, the 77-kilometer canyon in Uşak welcomes thousands of domestic and international tourists each year with its dramatic cliffs, archaeological remains and panoramic scenery.



Reaching depths of up to 170 meters in some areas, the canyon also features historic rock tombs, ancient water channels and rugged formations shaped over thousands of years by the Banaz and Dokuzsele streams.



Visitors can observe the canyon’s winding valleys, layered terrain and dense vegetation from a glass terrace suspended 125 meters above the canyon floor. Two hills locally known as “Büyük Asar” and “Küçük Asar” add to the landscape’s distinctive appearance.



Authorities are now expanding tourism infrastructure to increase visitor numbers and encourage longer stays.

One of the newest additions is an adventure park developed through cooperation between the Ulubey Municipality and the Zafer Development Agency. The facility includes a 220-meter zipline course built on 20-meter towers and a 13-meter giant swing overlooking the canyon.

A simulation center opened late last year also offers visitors a virtual flight experience above the canyon, while a newly launched “Rabbit Park” provides family-oriented activities across a 4,000-square-meter area.



The park includes rabbits, dwarf goats, llamas, peacocks and African chickens, alongside playgrounds designed for children. Visitors can enter certain animal areas and feed the animals directly.

The site also features a café and a souvenir shop selling handmade products created by women attending courses at the district’s public education center, providing additional local

income.



Ulubey District Governor İbrahim Coşkunaslan said around 400,000 people visited the canyon last year and noted that the new projects are expected to raise that figure significantly.



“We have long been working to bring new tourism facilities to the area. We completed two of our three planned projects,” Coşkunaslan said, adding that authorities aim to attract 600,000 visitors this year and believe the target could be exceeded as the tourism season begins and promotional efforts continue.



He also said work is continuing to improve evening access to the canyon’s facilities and announced that a 150-meter slide nearing completion is expected to open before Eid al-Adha.