Trabzon, Shusha to become sister cities

Trabzon, Shusha to become sister cities

BAKU
Trabzon, Shusha to become sister cities

The Black Sea city of Trabzon and Azerbaijan’s symbolic cultural center of Shusha are set to become sister cities under a new cooperation protocol aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries.


Trabzon Mayor Ahmet Metin Genç announced that the agreement will be signed on May 19, during his visit to Azerbaijan.


Genç made the remarks while attending the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku.

Speaking to reporters after the forum, he emphasized the historical and emotional significance of closer relations with Shusha, a city viewed as a symbol of Azerbaijan’s cultural identity and post-war recovery.


Recalling the Second Karabakh War, Genç said Trabzon displayed the Azerbaijani flag on Boztepe Hill in solidarity with Azerbaijan, a gesture later recognized by the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry with an award.

He also noted that he was the first Turkish mayor to visit Shusha after the region was retaken from Armenian occupation.


Highlighting direct flights between Trabzon and Baku, Genç said the new partnership would further deepen cultural and social cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türk Telekom, Aselsan partner to develop domestically produced communication devices

Türk Telekom, Aselsan partner to develop domestically produced communication devices
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