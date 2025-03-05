ULAK, Türksat team up for 5G-powered smart roads

ANKARA

Türkiye took a bold step into the future of transportation this week at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, with ULAK Communication and Türksat AŞ inking a deal to roll out a 5G private network tailored for Cooperative and Intelligent Transportation Systems (C-ITS), promising smarter, safer roads.

Signed by Türksat General Manager Ahmet Hamdi Atalay and ULAK’s Ruşen Kömürcü, the agreement targets a 40-kilometer stretch between Istanbul’s Hasdal Junction and Istanbul Airport, covering 19 key sites.

This isn’t just another tech pact — it’s a full-on leap into next-gen transit. The 5G network will power vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), and vehicle-to-cloud (V2N) connections, delivering zippy, low-latency, and secure data flow.

ULAK’s homegrown tech, including base stations, core network and monitoring systems, will drive the project.

“We’re not just building networks; we’re shaping the urban transportation of tomorrow,” Kömürcü said at the signing.

This setup aims to make Türkiye’s smart transport ecosystem faster and more reliable, starting with one of Istanbul’s busiest corridors.

Think fewer jams, safer rides, and a blueprint for cities everywhere.

Atalay echoed that vibe, calling it a “global game-changer.”

He’s betting big on 5G to turbocharge Türkiye’s digital transformation and cement its spot as a tech leader.

“This isn’t just about modernizing Istanbul’s roads — it’s about showing the world what Türkiye can do with national tech,” he said.

With 19 sites set to light up, the project is poised to blend cutting-edge connectivity with real-world impact.