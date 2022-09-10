Ukrainian grain exports reach 2.5 million tons

ISTANBUL
The sum of food exports from Ukraine to the world markets has reached 2.5 million tons since the establishment of the grain corridor through the Black Sea.

The Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul, comprising representatives from the three countries and the U.N. to oversee Ukrainian grain exports, has allowed over 100 ships carrying a total of 2.5 million tons of food to move from and to Ukraine for grain shipment since Aug. 1.

Checks on ships by inspectors seek to ensure that outbound cargo ships carry only grain, fertilizer, or food and not any other commodities and that inbound ships are not carrying weapons.

The agreement also guarantees Russia the right to export its agricultural products and fertilizers despite Western sanctions.

