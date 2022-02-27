Ukrainian embassy in Turkey launches aid campaign

ANKARA

An aid campaign has been launched by the Ukrainian Embassy in Ankara after Russia’s attack on the country and a total of $10,800, along with 900,000 Turkish Liras, were collected as of late Feb. 26, a statement from the embassy said.

“This money will be used to strengthen the Ukrainian army and the defense of our country, down to the last penny,” the embassy tweeted.

Meanwhile, dozens of Turks and Ukrainians staged demonstrations across Turkey on the weekend to protest the Russian attack in Ukraine.

Members of associations including the Free Thought and Educational Rights Society (Özgür-Der) and The Association for Human Rights and Solidarity for the Oppressed (MAZLUMDER), held a protest outside the Russian Embassy in Ankara on Feb. 26.

A group of Ukrainian citizens and Crimean people gathered at Fatih Beyazıt Square in Istanbul, carrying Ukrainian flags and anti-Russia and anti-war banners and chanting slogans. A group from the Revolutionary Socialist Workers’ Party (DSİP) gathered in Istanbul’s Kadıköy district.