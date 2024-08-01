Ukrainian defense minister due in Türkiye

ANKARA
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is set to visit Türkiye on Aug. 2 to meet with his Turkish counterpart, Yaşar Güler, defense sources have confirmed.

The specifics of the discussions have not been disclosed.

This visit follows a recent meeting between Güler and Ukrainian Naval Forces Commander Oleksii Neizhpapa in Ankara on July 31.

Umerov, 41, an economist by training with experience in the telecommunications and investment sectors, assumed his ministerial role after his predecessor, Oleksii Reznikov, resigned last September.

Reznikov stepped down amid a scandal involving the ministry's procurement of military jackets.

Umerov has a background in human rights advocacy and has established several funds to support the rights of Crimean Tatars. He is one of the few Ukrainian politicians with direct contact with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, analysts say.

Since the full-scale war broke out in Ukraine, Umerov has been involved in prisoner exchanges and was part of a delegation in negotiations with Russia over the U.N.-backed grain deal.

