Ukraine’s Eurovision winners auction trophy for army

  • May 31 2022 07:00:00

Ukraine’s Eurovision winners auction trophy for army

KIEV
Ukraine’s Eurovision winners auction trophy for army

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra, which won the Eurovision this year, has auctioned its trophy for a $900,000 donation to a foundation that helps the Ukrainian army.

The trophy, a large crystal microphone with the song contest’s logo, was put up for auction on Facebook.

The bidding ended Saturday night and was won by WhiteBIT, a Ukrainian bitcoin company.

“You guys are amazing!” Kalush Orchestra wrote on Facebook late Sunday announcing the winner.

“Special thanks to the WhiteBIT team who bought the trophy for $900,000 [837,000 euros] and are now the rightful owners.”

The band said that funds raised in auction, which could be entered using cryptocurrencies, will be donated to the Prytula Foundation, which helps the Ukrainian army.

The group Kalush Orchestra won the European contest on May 14 with its song “Stefania” mixing hip-hop and traditional music.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine on February 24, was excluded from the competition.

 

TURKEY Over 560,000 people visit Çamlıca Tower

Over 560,000 people visit Çamlıca Tower
MOST POPULAR

  1. Asphalt melts due to torrid weather in Denizli

    Asphalt melts due to torrid weather in Denizli

  2. Ancient hammam in Istanbul on sale for $2 million

    Ancient hammam in Istanbul on sale for $2 million

  3. Turkey to import 400,000 tons of sugar

    Turkey to import 400,000 tons of sugar

  4. Turkey, EU to hold senior-level political dialogue

    Turkey, EU to hold senior-level political dialogue

  5. Face mask mandate on public transport lifted

    Face mask mandate on public transport lifted
Recommended
Race to save undersea Stone Age cave art masterpieces

Race to save undersea Stone Age cave art masterpieces
France to put down sick killer whale stranded in River Seine

France to put down sick killer whale stranded in River Seine
36 years later, ‘Top Gun’ again tops box office

36 years later, ‘Top Gun’ again tops box office
60s filmstar honored in Tunisian birthplace

60s filmstar honored in Tunisian birthplace
Fazıl Say raises awareness about pollution in concert

Fazıl Say raises awareness about pollution in concert
‘Triangle of Sadness’ big winner at Cannes Film Fest

‘Triangle of Sadness’ big winner at Cannes Film Fest
WORLD Uvalde tells Biden to ‘do something’; he pledges ‘we will’

Uvalde tells Biden to ‘do something’; he pledges ‘we will’

President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday, mourning privately for three hours with anguished families of the 19 schoolchildren and two teachers killed by a gunman. Faced with chants of “do something” as he departed a church service, Biden pledged: “We will.”

ECONOMY Russians lose Netflix in latest pullout over Ukraine

Russians lose Netflix in latest pullout over Ukraine

Russian subscribers have lost access to streaming giant Netflix in the latest pullout of a Western company over the conflict in Ukraine.
SPORTS Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Trayvon Bromell and Elaine Thompson-Herah grabbed 100m Diamond League victories on May 28 in Eugene, where eight world-leading performances highlighted the action at Hayward Field.