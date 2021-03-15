Ukraine’s ambassador to Turkey receives first CoronaVac jab

  • March 15 2021 15:03:00

Ukraine’s ambassador to Turkey, Andrii Sybiha, and his wife received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine as part of Ankara’s vaccination program on March 15.

Sybiha shared a picture of himself and his wife receiving the vaccine at Ankara City Hospital on Twitter.

“Our health is great; we are acting in line with the doctors’ advice,” Sybiha said.

“We did not hesitate to make this decision because Turkey ranks sixth in vaccination speed, with respect to its population, among countries worldwide,” he added.

Early in March, Marjanne de Kwaasteniet, the Netherlands ambassador to Turkey, and her husband received their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Kwaasteniet also shared a picture of herself receiving the vaccine on her Twitter account.

According to data provided by the Health Ministry, Turkey vaccinated over 11.4 million people as of March 15. While 7.9 million people in Turkey received their first dose of the vaccine, 3.4 million also received their second dose.

