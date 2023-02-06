Ukraine to replace defence minister after corruption scandals: MP

Ukraine to replace defence minister after corruption scandals: MP

KIEV
Ukraine to replace defence minister after corruption scandals: MP

Ukraine's defence minister will be replaced by the chief of military intelligence ahead of an expected Russian offensive and following corruption scandals, a senior lawmaker said on Sunday.

"Kyrylo Budanov will head the defence ministry, which is absolutely logical in wartime," said senior lawmaker David Arakhamia, referring to the 37-year-old head of military intelligence.

Oleksiy Reznikov, 56, will be appointed minister for strategic industries, the lawmaker said without specifying a timeline for the planned reshuffle.

"War dictates personnel policies," added Arakhamia, who is the head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's party.

"Time and circumstances require reinforcement and regrouping. This is happening now and will continue to happen in the future," he added.

"The enemy is preparing to advance. We are preparing to defend ourselves."

Reznikov said in an interview with a local news site that he had not been told about his new appointment to the Ministry of Strategic Industries.

"I can comment that this is new information for me. I did not have any conversation about the Ministry of Strategic Industries with the president of Ukraine," he said.

One of the best-known faces of Ukraine's war effort, Reznikov was appointed defence minister in November 2021 and has helped secure Western weapons to buttress Ukrainian forces.

But his ministry has been beset by corruption scandals.

Reznikov's deputy was forced to resign in late January after the ministry was accused of signing food contracts at prices two to three times higher than current rates for basic foodstuffs.

Speaking to reporters earlier Sunday, Reznikov said only President Volodymyr Zelensky, who last week stepped up efforts to clamp down on corruption, could decide his fate.

"The stress that I have endured this year is hard to measure precisely. I am not ashamed of anything," Reznikov said. "My conscience is absolutely clear."

Defense Minister,

TÜRKIYE 10 EU members sending rescue teams upon Türkiye’s call: EU

10 EU members sending rescue teams upon Türkiye’s call: EU
LATEST NEWS

  1. 10 EU members sending rescue teams upon Türkiye’s call: EU

    10 EU members sending rescue teams upon Türkiye’s call: EU

  2. Rescue teams search for survivors in earthquake-hit area

    Rescue teams search for survivors in earthquake-hit area

  3. Parts of historical castle in Gaziantep level in earthquake

    Parts of historical castle in Gaziantep level in earthquake

  4. Avalanches kill 9 in Italy, Austria as heavy snow hits Alps

    Avalanches kill 9 in Italy, Austria as heavy snow hits Alps

  5. US looks for Chinese balloon debris

    US looks for Chinese balloon debris
Recommended
Avalanches kill 9 in Italy, Austria as heavy snow hits Alps

Avalanches kill 9 in Italy, Austria as heavy snow hits Alps
US looks for Chinese balloon debris

US looks for Chinese balloon debris
Death toll in Chile forest fires rises to 23: official

Death toll in Chile forest fires rises to 23: official
Ukraine says latest Russian assault on Bakhmut beaten back

Ukraine says latest Russian assault on Bakhmut beaten back
Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan martial ruler in 9/11 wars, dies

Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan martial ruler in 9/11 wars, dies
Pope in South Sudan warns leaders as peace process stalls

Pope in South Sudan warns leaders as peace process stalls
SPORTS ‘Hodgepodge’ Internationals out to spring Presidents Cup upset

‘Hodgepodge’ Internationals out to spring Presidents Cup upset

International team captain Nick Price believes his “hodgepodge” band have the talent, and the fire, needed to prevent the United States from winning a seventh straight Presidents Cup this week.

WORLD Iraqi soldiers join Turkish exercises near shared border

Iraqi soldiers join Turkish exercises near shared border

Iraqi soldiers joined Turkish troops for military exercises in southeast Turkey near the border with Iraq on Sept. 26 as the two countries coordinate steps in response to the Iraqi Kurdish independence referendum.
SPORTS Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 131-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 4, even as Lakers superstar LeBron James crept closer to the NBA all-time scoring record.