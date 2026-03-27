Ukraine, Saudi Arabia sign air defense deal: senior officials

Ukraine, Saudi Arabia sign air defense deal: senior officials

KIEV
Ukraine, Saudi Arabia sign air defense deal: senior officials

Ukraine and Saudi Arabia have signed an air defense agreement during President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the kingdom facing Iranian drone attacks, two senior officials told AFP on March 27.

Kiev has sought to leverage its expertise in downing Russian drones to help Gulf nations, which are being attacked with the same kind of Iranian-designed Shahed drones that Russia fires on Ukraine.

"The point of the agreement is that Ukraine will support them in developing all the necessary components of air defence, which they currently lack," one official said of the document which, according to another was signed on March 26.

Both spoke to AFP on the condition of anonymity.

Kiev has been using a mix of cheap drone interceptors, electronic jamming tools and anti-aircraft guns to down Russian drones fired at its cities on a nightly basis for four years.

It touts its anti-drone defences as the best in the world.

Ukraine has proposed swapping its interceptors for vastly more expensive air-defence missiles that Gulf countries are using to down Iranian drones. Ukraine says it needs more of them to fend off Russian missile attacks.

The deal signed between Ukraine and Saudi Arabia "is not only about interceptors as such, but about building a system, integrating it with other air defence components, Ukrainian experience in its use, AI, and all the other elements of data analysis needed to counter Shaheds and other drones," one of the officials said.

Zelensky confirmed on social media that both countries had "reached an important arrangement" on defence cooperation and that he had met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit.

"We are ready to share our expertise and systems with Saudi Arabia," Zelensky said, adding: "Saudi Arabia also has capabilities that are of interest to Ukraine, and this cooperation can be mutually beneficial."

He did not disclose what exactly has been agreed as part of the deal.

Zelensky also met with Ukrainian anti-drone experts that have been deployed to the country since U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran that spurred retaliatory drone and missile attacks from Tehran.

"Even in such a short time, Ukrainian experts were able to share extensive expertise," Zelensky said.

"Ukraine's expertise is unique, and recognised as such, and that is why everyone is so interested in our technologies and experience."

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