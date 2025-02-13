Ukraine must be 'closely involved' in possible talks: NATO chief

Ukraine must be 'closely involved' in possible talks: NATO chief

BRUSSELS
Ukraine must be closely involved in possible talks: NATO chief

Ukraine must be “closely involved in everything happening about Ukraine,” the NATO chief said Thursday.

“It is crucial - we talk about Ukraine - that Ukraine is closely involved in everything happening about Ukraine,” Secretary General Mark Rutte told reporters at the doorstep of the defense ministers meeting in Brussels.

The NATO chief stressed that the outcome of possible talks must be “durable” to prevent future aggression.

The ministers will also discuss the military expenditure, Rutte said, adding: “We are not producing enough, and this is a collective problem."

“We have to spend more, not only because the U.S. expects that … but also we have to spend more because we know the threat coming from Russia and from other adversaries is increasing,” Rutte emphasized.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said he had a “meaningful conversation” with U.S. President Donald Trump and “talked about opportunities to achieve peace."

Trump also spoke to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, who supported his view that the time has come for them to “work together.”

U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey, for his part, said: “We have seen the calls from President Trump overnight, and we all want to see a durable peace and no return to conflict and aggression.”

He stressed that “Russia remains a threat well beyond Ukraine,” and that no peace talks could be done “about Ukraine without Ukraine, and Ukraine's voice must be at the heart of any talks.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump offers top-end jets, trade deal to India

Trump offers top-end jets, trade deal to India
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump offers top-end jets, trade deal to India

    Trump offers top-end jets, trade deal to India

  2. Zelensky at Munich security meet as Trump-Putin talks spark alarm

    Zelensky at Munich security meet as Trump-Putin talks spark alarm

  3. Türkiye received $11.3 bln in foreign direct investments in 2024

    Türkiye received $11.3 bln in foreign direct investments in 2024

  4. No one can take Gaza from Palestinians: Erdoğan

    No one can take Gaza from Palestinians: Erdoğan

  5. İliç landslide marks one year as legal process continues

    İliç landslide marks one year as legal process continues
Recommended
Trump offers top-end jets, trade deal to India

Trump offers top-end jets, trade deal to India
Zelensky at Munich security meet as Trump-Putin talks spark alarm

Zelensky at Munich security meet as Trump-Putin talks spark alarm
Türkiye must act swiftly to keep pace in AI race: IEA head

Türkiye must act swiftly to keep pace in AI race: IEA head
At least 28 hurt in Munich car ramming ahead of security summit

At least 28 hurt in Munich car ramming ahead of security summit
NATO faces moment of truth on alliances future: France

NATO faces 'moment of truth' on alliance's future: France
Azerbaijan sues Armenia over environmental damage

Azerbaijan sues Armenia over environmental damage
Hamas says committed to truce amid progress to address Gaza obstacle

Hamas says committed to truce amid progress to address Gaza obstacle
WORLD Trump offers top-end jets, trade deal to India

Trump offers top-end jets, trade deal to India

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday offered to sell state-of-the-art fighter jets to India as he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to ramp up trade, rekindling a bond that defies the new U.S. administration's punitive approach to much of the world.
ECONOMY Türkiye received $11.3 bln in foreign direct investments in 2024

Türkiye received $11.3 bln in foreign direct investments in 2024

 Türkiye received $11.3 billion in foreign direct investments (FDIs) last year, despite the challenges in the global investment landscape, as the country maintained its attractiveness for international investors.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿