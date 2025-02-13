Ukraine must be 'closely involved' in possible talks: NATO chief

BRUSSELS

Ukraine must be “closely involved in everything happening about Ukraine,” the NATO chief said Thursday.

“It is crucial - we talk about Ukraine - that Ukraine is closely involved in everything happening about Ukraine,” Secretary General Mark Rutte told reporters at the doorstep of the defense ministers meeting in Brussels.

The NATO chief stressed that the outcome of possible talks must be “durable” to prevent future aggression.

The ministers will also discuss the military expenditure, Rutte said, adding: “We are not producing enough, and this is a collective problem."

“We have to spend more, not only because the U.S. expects that … but also we have to spend more because we know the threat coming from Russia and from other adversaries is increasing,” Rutte emphasized.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said he had a “meaningful conversation” with U.S. President Donald Trump and “talked about opportunities to achieve peace."

Trump also spoke to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, who supported his view that the time has come for them to “work together.”

U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey, for his part, said: “We have seen the calls from President Trump overnight, and we all want to see a durable peace and no return to conflict and aggression.”

He stressed that “Russia remains a threat well beyond Ukraine,” and that no peace talks could be done “about Ukraine without Ukraine, and Ukraine's voice must be at the heart of any talks.”