Ukraine Freedom Orchestra goes on tour

Ukraine Freedom Orchestra goes on tour

WARSAW
Ukraine Freedom Orchestra goes on tour

With Ukraine's blue-and-yellow flag behind them, the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra rehearsed this week in Warsaw for an upcoming tour starting in Paris on July 12.

Their practice session at Warsaw's main opera house began with a minute's silence for the victims of the Russian missile barrage on Ukraine on July 8.

"It's very much a way for us to channel our energy, but also to use it as a wake-up call to the world," said Keri-Lynn Wilson, the conductor and founder.

Wilson, a Canadian with Ukrainian roots, formed the orchestra in 2022 after Russia's invasion in coordination with Ukraine's culture ministry, the Metropolitan Opera in New York, and the Polish National Opera in Warsaw.

The tour repertoire includes Beethoven's 9th symphony with its famous "Ode to Joy," the EU's anthem, translated into Ukrainian for the first time by Wilson and Ievgeniia Iermachkova.

"I thought to myself, what would be even more powerful than playing this most powerful piece of music and adding the language of Ukraine when Putin is trying to silence and destroy," said Wilson.

Starting in Paris, the tour will stop in London, New York and several Polish cities before concluding in Washington.

Many of the musicians are refugees themselves, having fled Ukraine once the war began.

Others, like 49 year-old cellist Lesya Demkovych, have lived abroad for years.

Still, they see the impact of the war every day.

"We feel that war comes closer and closer to us," said Demkovich.

One of the pieces in this year's repertoire is Bucha Lacrimosa, a new work by Ukrainian composer Victoria Vita Polevá.

The piece was composed to honour the victims of atrocities allegedly carried out by Russian troops while they were occupying the town of Bucha near Kyiv.

"This piece is dedicated to those souls," said 33 year-old double bass player Nazarii Stets, who came directly from Kyiv where he still lives.

Stets, like other men of conscription age in the orchestra, has been granted an exemption from fighting in the war by Ukraine's culture ministry.

With the war still raging, the musicians want to both mourn the victims and showcase their ongoing determination.

It can get overwhelming.

"Sometimes because of the tears, I can't play normally," Stets said.

They hope their work can help support the war effort, and continue to receive support from abroad.

Demkovich said she hoped to one day play on a victory tour of Ukrainian cities.

"We fight on every front imaginable," she said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan condemns assassination attempt on Trump

Erdoğan condemns assassination attempt on Trump
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan condemns assassination attempt on Trump

    Erdoğan condemns assassination attempt on Trump

  2. Norway largest investor in Türkiye in May: Report

    Norway largest investor in Türkiye in May: Report

  3. Big spenders on tax authorities’ radar

    Big spenders on tax authorities’ radar

  4. Türkiye needs to utilize its huge potential in renewables: Minister

    Türkiye needs to utilize its huge potential in renewables: Minister

  5. Türkiye puts its best foot forward to charm Chinese firms

    Türkiye puts its best foot forward to charm Chinese firms
Recommended
Booming Turkish TV drama industry captures hearts, boosts tourism

Booming Turkish TV drama industry captures hearts, boosts tourism
Son of Asia’s richest man to marry in extravagant wedding

Son of Asia’s richest man to marry in extravagant wedding
Türkiye’s oil wrestlers compete for gold and glory

Türkiye’s oil wrestlers compete for gold and glory
Herises specialty is inner Aegean cuisine

Herise's specialty is inner Aegean cuisine
Excavations unearth third major gate of ancient Ephesus city

Excavations unearth third major gate of ancient Ephesus city
Stegosaurus skeleton to fetch millions at New York auction

Stegosaurus skeleton to fetch millions at New York auction
WORLD 9,000 evacuated in northeast Canada due to wildfires

9,000 evacuated in northeast Canada due to wildfires

Around 9,000 people have been evacuated in northeastern Canada because of raging wildfires, officials said Saturday.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Southgate takes pride at reaching Euros final

Southgate takes pride at reaching Euros final

England manager Gareth Southgate said he was "immensely proud" to lead the Three Lions into a first ever major tournament final on foreign soil after a dramatic 2-1 win over the Netherlands on July 10.
﻿