Ukraine expects to buy Turkish drones this year

  • January 04 2021 12:57:00

Ukraine expects to buy Turkish drones this year

KIEV-Anadolu Agency
Ukraine expects to buy Turkish drones this year

Ukrainian Naval Forces Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa on Jan. 4 said Ukraine this year expects to receive Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and corvettes for its navy.

The country plans to buy Turkey's Bayraktar TB2 UAVs, he told the Ukrainian media.​​​​​​​

Neizhpapa also said Ukraine will use the drones both in sea and land operations, adding that his country will reach a production capacity at NATO standards thanks to Ada-class corvettes jointly produced with Turkey.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Volkswagen's decision politically motivated: Minister

    Volkswagen's decision politically motivated: Minister

  2. Virus cases decline due to restrictions, says health minister

    Virus cases decline due to restrictions, says health minister

  3. Turkish cargo plane makes emergency landing in Istanbul

    Turkish cargo plane makes emergency landing in Istanbul

  4. Turkey unlikely to ease COVID-19 restrictions soon

    Turkey unlikely to ease COVID-19 restrictions soon

  5. Turkish resort town to host world tennis stars

    Turkish resort town to host world tennis stars
Recommended
Turkeys electricity consumption in 2020 up 0.14 pct

Turkey's electricity consumption in 2020 up 0.14 pct
TurkStream transfers 5.8 bcm of gas to Europe in 2020

TurkStream transfers 5.8 bcm of gas to Europe in 2020
Turkey’s annual inflation rate at 14.60 pct in December

Turkey’s annual inflation rate at 14.60 pct in December
Volkswagens decision politically motivated: Minister

Volkswagen's decision politically motivated: Minister
Vaccination alone not enough to ensure aviation sector recovery: Official

Vaccination alone not enough to ensure aviation sector recovery: Official
Gas arriving in Europe via TurkStream pipeline

Gas arriving in Europe via TurkStream pipeline

WORLD UK judge refuses extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange

UK judge refuses extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange

A British judge has rejected the United States’ request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges, saying it would be “oppressive” because of his mental health.
ECONOMY Ukraine expects to buy Turkish drones this year

Ukraine expects to buy Turkish drones this year

Ukrainian Naval Forces Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa on Jan. 4 said Ukraine this year expects to receive Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and corvettes for its navy.
SPORTS Beşiktaş beat Kayserispor 2-0 to move top of Süper Lig

Beşiktaş beat Kayserispor 2-0 to move top of Süper Lig

Beşiktaş moved to top of Turkish Süper Lig after beating Hes Kablo Kayserispor 2-0 on Jan. 3.