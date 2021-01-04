Ukraine expects to buy Turkish drones this year

KIEV-Anadolu Agency

Ukrainian Naval Forces Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa on Jan. 4 said Ukraine this year expects to receive Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and corvettes for its navy.

The country plans to buy Turkey's Bayraktar TB2 UAVs, he told the Ukrainian media.​​​​​​​

Neizhpapa also said Ukraine will use the drones both in sea and land operations, adding that his country will reach a production capacity at NATO standards thanks to Ada-class corvettes jointly produced with Turkey.