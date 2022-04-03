Ukraine claims Kiev region as Russian forces retreat

  • April 03 2022 11:16:00

Ukraine claims Kiev region as Russian forces retreat

KIEV
Ukraine claims Kiev region as Russian forces retreat

Ukraine said it had regained control of the Kiev region, with Russian troops retreating from around the capital and Chernigiv city, as evidence emerged of possible civilian killings in areas the invading forces have been occupying.

AFP reporters saw at least 20 bodies, all in civilian clothing, strewn across a single street in the town of Bucha near the capital and the body of a missing photographer was discovered in a nearby village.

Three of them were tangled up in bicycles after taking their final ride, while others had fallen next to bullet-ridden and crushed cars.

One had his hands tied behind his back with a white cloth, and his Ukrainian passport left open beside his corpse, said AFP journalists who accessed the ravaged town.

“All these people were shot,” Bucha’s mayor Anatoly Fedoruk told AFP, adding that 280 other bodies had been buried in mass graves in the town.

“These are the consequences of Russian occupation,” said Fedoruk.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she was “appalled by atrocities in Bucha and other towns in Ukraine”.

“Reports of Russian forces targeting innocent civilians are abhorrent. The UK is working with others to collect evidence and support @IntlCrimCourt war crimes investigation. Those responsible will be held to account,” Truss tweeted late Saturday.

The International Criminal Court has already opened a probe into possible war crimes committed in Ukraine, and several Western leaders, including US President Joe Biden, have accused Russia’s Vladimir Putin of being a “war criminal”.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has also accused Russian soldiers of planting mines and other booby traps as they withdraw from northern Ukraine.

“They are leaving behind a complete disaster and many dangers.... Firstly, the air strikes may continue. Secondly, they are mining the whole territory. Mining houses, equipment, even the bodies of people who were killed,” he said in a video address Saturday, warning returning residents of tripwires and other dangers.

“We are moving forward. Moving carefully and everyone who returns to this area must also be very careful,” he said.

TURKEY Prince Andrew named in FETÖ-linked fraud case in UK

Prince Andrew named in FETÖ-linked fraud case in UK
MOST POPULAR

  1. Desert dust plume slams Turkey, increasing virus risk

    Desert dust plume slams Turkey, increasing virus risk

  2. Some 57 pct of first marriages in Turkey ‘arranged marriages’

    Some 57 pct of first marriages in Turkey ‘arranged marriages’

  3. Zelensky-Putin meeting ‘with high probability’ to be held in Turkey

    Zelensky-Putin meeting ‘with high probability’ to be held in Turkey

  4. Air strikes hit Ukraine’s strategic port Odessa

    Air strikes hit Ukraine’s strategic port Odessa

  5. Young Ukrainian athletes arrive in Turkey to play

    Young Ukrainian athletes arrive in Turkey to play
Recommended
Zelensky-Putin meeting ‘with high probability’ to be held in Turkey

Zelensky-Putin meeting ‘with high probability’ to be held in Turkey
Opposition lawmakers in Sri Lanka protest state of emergency

Opposition lawmakers in Sri Lanka protest state of emergency
’About time’: Law set to end child marriage in England and Wales

’About time’: Law set to end child marriage in England and Wales
China reports 13,000 Covid cases, most since end of Wuhan’s first wave

China reports 13,000 Covid cases, most since end of Wuhan’s first wave
Air strikes hit Ukraine’s strategic port Odessa

Air strikes hit Ukraine’s strategic port Odessa
UN: Yemen’s warring parties agree to two-month truce

UN: Yemen’s warring parties agree to two-month truce
WORLD Ukraine claims Kiev region as Russian forces retreat

Ukraine claims Kiev region as Russian forces retreat

Ukraine said it had regained control of the Kiev region, with Russian troops retreating from around the capital and Chernigiv city, as evidence emerged of possible civilian killings in areas the invading forces have been occupying.

ECONOMY India, Australia ink interim trade deal

India, Australia ink interim trade deal

India and Australia have signed an interim free trade deal that cuts tariffs on billions of dollars of commerce as the two Quad partners bolster their economic ties.

SPORTS Hawks hold off Nets despite Durants 55, Warriors into playoffs

Hawks hold off Nets despite Durant's 55, Warriors into playoffs

Trae Young scored 11 of his 36 points in the final two minutes on April 2 as the Atlanta Hawks withstood a career-high 55 points from Brooklyn star Kevin Durant in a 122-115 NBA victory over the Nets.