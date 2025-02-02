Ukraine claims 14 killed in Russian missile strike on Poltava city

KIEV
Ukraine on Sunday claimed that at least 14 people were killed in a Russian missile strike on the city of Poltava a day earlier.

“The death toll has risen to 14 people, including two children. One person died in hospital," said a statement by the Poltava Regional Military Administration on Telegram.

Indicating that 17 people were injured, including four children, the statement said that 22 others were rescued from the area of the strike.

Earlier, the Poltava Regional Military Administration said that 12 people were killed in the attack, and that search and rescue efforts at the site of Saturday's attack are still ongoing.

It further said that 18 residential buildings and an unspecified number of kindergartens in Poltava were damaged, adding that three days of national mourning have been declared in the region until Feb. 4.

On Saturday, Ukraine’s Air Force claimed on Telegram that Russia launched over 40 missiles toward the country. It did not provide details on how many of the missiles were downed.

On the same day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reaffirmed the need for further support for Kyiv.

"Every air defense system, every interceptor missile, means a life saved. It is crucial that our partners take action, fulfill our agreements, and increase pressure on Russia," Zelenskyy said on X.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that it successfully carried out an overnight strike on gas and energy infrastructure facilities supporting Ukraine's military-industrial complex.

