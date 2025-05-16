Ukraine at ‘critical juncture’ for peace efforts: Erdoğan

TIRANA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday that the world was at a “critical juncture” for ending hostilities in Ukraine, as he addressed the plenary session of the European Political Community Summit in Tirana.

“Efforts toward a resolution must be supported,” Erdoğan said, adding that Türkiye has held separate talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“At this stage, we rely on the support of all our partners to keep dialogue channels open. A just peace will have no losers, and Türkiye will continue to do its part,” he added.

Erdoğan also stressed the importance of European unity in matters of defense and economic security, underlining Türkiye’s strategic position with access to major consumer markets and energy corridors. “We are getting closer to our goal of becoming an energy hub,” he said.

Turning to the situation in Gaza, Erdoğan decried what he called an “unprecedented humanitarian disaster” and criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's “aggressive stance,” which he said endangers the entire region. “Europe must not remain indifferent,” he urged.

He also welcomed Trump’s recent statement on lifting sanctions on Syria, calling it a “valuable step” toward regional stability, and encouraged other nations to follow suit.