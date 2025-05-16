Ukraine at ‘critical juncture’ for peace efforts: Erdoğan

Ukraine at ‘critical juncture’ for peace efforts: Erdoğan

TIRANA
Ukraine at ‘critical juncture’ for peace efforts: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday that the world was at a “critical juncture” for ending hostilities in Ukraine, as he addressed the plenary session of the European Political Community Summit in Tirana.

“Efforts toward a resolution must be supported,” Erdoğan said, adding that Türkiye has held separate talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“At this stage, we rely on the support of all our partners to keep dialogue channels open. A just peace will have no losers, and Türkiye will continue to do its part,” he added.

Erdoğan also stressed the importance of European unity in matters of defense and economic security, underlining Türkiye’s strategic position with access to major consumer markets and energy corridors. “We are getting closer to our goal of becoming an energy hub,” he said.

Turning to the situation in Gaza, Erdoğan decried what he called an “unprecedented humanitarian disaster” and criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's “aggressive stance,” which he said endangers the entire region. “Europe must not remain indifferent,” he urged.

He also welcomed Trump’s recent statement on lifting sanctions on Syria, calling it a “valuable step” toward regional stability, and encouraged other nations to follow suit.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye-US partnership is vital for regional, global stability, says Erdoğan

Türkiye-US partnership is vital for regional, global stability, says Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye-US partnership is vital for regional, global stability, says Erdoğan

    Türkiye-US partnership is vital for regional, global stability, says Erdoğan

  2. Erdoğan announces discovery of new 75 bcm natural gas reserve in Black Sea

    Erdoğan announces discovery of new 75 bcm natural gas reserve in Black Sea

  3. Hadid sister helps launch Palestinian film streaming site

    Hadid sister helps launch Palestinian film streaming site

  4. Britain’s MI5 lets public in for first time

    Britain’s MI5 lets public in for first time

  5. Ibrahim Maalouf opens Antalya Akra Jazz Festival with Levantine flare

    Ibrahim Maalouf opens Antalya Akra Jazz Festival with Levantine flare
Recommended
Türkiye-US partnership is vital for regional, global stability, says Erdoğan

Türkiye-US partnership is vital for regional, global stability, says Erdoğan
Erdoğan announces discovery of new 75 bcm natural gas reserve in Black Sea

Erdoğan announces discovery of new 75 bcm natural gas reserve in Black Sea
Türkiye’s youth population keeps declining, TÜİK data shows

Türkiye’s youth population keeps declining, TÜİK data shows
Sail Türkiye Racing sets course to Samsun in tribute to May 19

Sail Türkiye Racing sets course to Samsun in tribute to May 19
Türkiye set to establish joint university with Syria in Damascus

Türkiye set to establish joint university with Syria in Damascus
TikTok launches dedicated content hub for Turkish TV series

TikTok launches dedicated content hub for Turkish TV series
Legal, social moves to follow PKKs exit: Reports

Legal, social moves to follow PKK's exit: Reports
WORLD Trump blasts Supreme Court over block on deportations

Trump blasts Supreme Court over block on deportations

U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out Friday at the Supreme Court after it blocked his bid to resume deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members, saying the justices are "not allowing me to do what I was elected to do."
ECONOMY Türkiye ranks among top 10 destinations for international students

Türkiye ranks among top 10 destinations for international students

Türkiye has secured a spot among the world’s top 10 countries for international student education, the Trade Ministry announced.

SPORTS Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray’s Nigerian star Victor Osimhen scored two goals and Turkish forward Barış Alper Yılmaz added another as the Istanbul club comfortably beat Trabzonspor 3-0 to win the Ziraat Turkish Cup trophy on May 14 night.
﻿