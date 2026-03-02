UK toughens asylum rules to discourage migration

LONDON

A migrant picked up at sea while attempting to cross the English Channel, is assisted off a UK Border Force boat in a wheelchair, upon arrival in Ramsgate, southeast England, on February 25, 2026. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

The United Kingdom's overhaul of its asylum program took effect Monday, the Home Office announced, with the new rules drastically cutting protections for refugees and their children.

Under the reforms, refugee status for adults and their accompanying children will be reviewed every 30 months.

"Refugee status will become temporary and subject to review," the Home Office said in a statement.

After 30 months, "refugees with a continuing need of sanctuary will have their protection renewed, while those whose countries are now deemed safe will be expected to return home."

The overhaul includes an exception for unaccompanied minors, who will still receive protected status for a period of five years "while the Government considers the appropriate long-term policy for this group."

The overhaul was announced in November, with Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood arguing the previous system was too generous compared to other European countries.

"We must also ensure our asylum system is not creating pull factors that draw people on dangerous journeys across the world, fueling and funding the human traffickers," she said in the Home Office statement.

The tougher stance has been seen as an attempt to claw back surging support for firebrand Nigel Farage's hard-right Reform UK party.

But charities and lawmakers from Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour party have slammed the changes, arguing they will uproot refugees who settle in Britain.

Other proposed changes, including making refugees wait 20 years, up from the current five, before they can apply for permanent residency, will require parliamentary approval.

The British government said it had taken inspiration from Denmark, which has driven asylum applications to its lowest level in 40 years after toughening its own immigration stance.