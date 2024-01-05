UK police say no probe into Prince Andrew over Epstein claims

LONDON
U.K. police said Friday that no investigation has been launched into Prince Andrew after an anti-monarchy group filed a complaint based on recently released U.S. court documents detailing people linked to accused sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A New York judge on Wednesday began to unseal the identities of those linked in the documents to disgraced U.S. financier Epstein, who killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial.

In them, Andrew, who is formally known as the Duke of York, is accused of groping a woman, which he denies.

Republic, which wants an elected British head of state, said in a statement on Thursday that "we've just reported Andrew to the police."

Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer — a former chief state prosecutor — also said Friday police should "look at" the new claims.

But the Metropolitan Police said Friday that "no investigation has been launched".

"We are aware of the release of court documents in relation to Jeffrey Epstein," it said in a statement.

"As with any matter, should new and relevant information be brought to our attention we will assess it," added the force.

Andrew withdrew from frontline royal duties in late 2019 after public outrage at a BBC television interview in which he defended his friendship with Epstein.

The former Royal Navy helicopter pilot, 63, in Feb. 2022 settled a U.S. civil case brought by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed he sexually assaulted her when she was 17.

Andrew's mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, stripped him of his honorary military titles and patronages soon afterwards, effectively shutting him out of royal life.

He has consistently denied sexual assault and even meeting Giuffre.

The Metropolitan Police announced in Oct. 2021 that it had closed its review into Giuffre's claims in the U.S. civil action, stating that it would take "no further action".

