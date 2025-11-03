UK police charge UK man with 10 counts of attempted murder in train attack

LONDON

A man has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder following a mass stabbing on a London-bound train, British Transport Police said on Monday.

The 32-year-old, named as Anthony Williams from Peterborough in central England, was also charged with actual bodily harm and possession of a knife in connection with the incident on Saturday evening.

He was also charged with another count of attempted murder over a separate incident in London on the same day, a statement said.