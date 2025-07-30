UK museum finds 4,000-year-old handprint on Egypt tomb

UK museum finds 4,000-year-old handprint on Egypt tomb

CAMBRIDGE
UK museum finds 4,000-year-old handprint on Egypt tomb

British researchers have discovered a rare handprint on a 4,000-year-old Egyptian artefact, a Cambridge museum said on July 29.

The ancient handprint was found by museum conservators on the base of an Egyptian soul house, a clay offering tray in the shape of a building which may have been used in tombs for laying out food offerings or as a dwelling for souls.

The unique discovery was made after the piece, crafted between 2055-1650 BC, was examined by conservation staff in preparation for a new exhibition.

"I have never seen such a complete handprint on an Egyptian object before," said Helen Strudwick, senior curator and Egyptologist at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge.

The handprint was left by the maker of the soul house, when they picked it up before drying and firing the clay.

"When you see something like this, you feel very close to the person who left their mark on an object," Strudwick said, describing the finding to AFP as an "exciting moment."

"You can see all the fingers, and also where the heel of the hand rested," she said.

The rare artifact will be on display at the museum's Made in Ancient Egypt exhibition which opens on October 3.

The exhibition will focus on the makers of Egyptian artifacts such as jewelry, ceramics and sculptures.

It is important to understand how the ancient objects were made "in order to look after them properly," the curator said.

The museum in southeast England has been researching how the artifacts were created since 2014, but little is known about the potters that worked in Ancient Egypt.

Since pottery was seen as having a low value, Egyptian potters may have been accorded a lower social status than other craftspeople.

"We can't really say anything about the identity of the person from the handprint. It is quite small about the same size as my own hand," said Strudwick. "If this is a man's handprint, he was a younger person, or it may be that a more junior person in the workshop was responsible for moving these objects out to dry," she speculated.

The exhibition will include a large loan of antiquities from the Louvre museum in France, the most significant of its kind to visit the U.K. in almost 20 years.

UK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Samsung’s operating profit falls 55 pct in second quarter

Samsung’s operating profit falls 55 pct in second quarter
LATEST NEWS

  1. Samsung’s operating profit falls 55 pct in second quarter

    Samsung’s operating profit falls 55 pct in second quarter

  2. Trump's new tariff on India could reshape bilateral ties

    Trump's new tariff on India could reshape bilateral ties

  3. Microsoft and Meta report strong quarterly earnings

    Microsoft and Meta report strong quarterly earnings

  4. China manufacturing sinks for fourth straight month in July

    China manufacturing sinks for fourth straight month in July

  5. July consumer price inflation seen at 2.34 percent

    July consumer price inflation seen at 2.34 percent
Recommended
Seljuk and Roman layers come to light in ancient Komana

Seljuk and Roman layers come to light in ancient Komana
Cappadocia added to Michelin Guide 2026 selection

Cappadocia added to Michelin Guide 2026 selection
Bodrum to host Int’ Ballet Festival in August

Bodrum to host Int’ Ballet Festival in August
Repatriated Marcus Aurelius statue on display in Ankara

Repatriated Marcus Aurelius statue on display in Ankara
Iconic French chef stakes reputation on vegan menu

Iconic French chef stakes reputation on vegan menu
AI bands signal new era for music business

AI bands signal new era for music business
‘Dark World’ sheds light on cinematic past

‘Dark World’ sheds light on cinematic past
WORLD Russia strikes kill six in Kiev, Moscow says captured key town

Russia strikes kill six in Kiev, Moscow says captured key town

Russian strikes on Kiev killed at least six people, officials said Thursday, as Moscow claimed the capture of a town that had been a key stronghold for the Ukrainian army in the east of the country.

ECONOMY Samsung’s operating profit falls 55 pct in second quarter

Samsung’s operating profit falls 55 pct in second quarter

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics' operating profit dropped by 55 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, its regulatory filing showed on Thursday, as U.S. curbs on AI chip exports to China hit sales.

SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿