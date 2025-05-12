UK gov’t unveils flagship immigration plans

LONDON
Prime Minister Keir Starmer vowed Monday to "finally take back control" of Britain's borders as his government unveiled policies designed to reduce immigration and fend off rising support for the hard right.

Labour leader Starmer announced he was ending an "experiment in open borders" that saw net migration rise to nearly 1 million people under the previous Conservative government, which lost last year's election.

Starmer said the new policies would "finally take back control of our borders and close the book on a squalid chapter for our politics, our economy and our country," recalling the pro-Brexit slogan at the height of the campaign to leave the European Union.

Labour vowed in its general election manifesto last year to significantly reduce net migration, which stood at 728,000 in the 12 months to last June.

He is under renewed pressure to tackle the issue following the anti-immigration Reform party's win in recent local elections. They are riding high in the polls, as Labour struggles.

Starmer told reporters during a press conference in Downing Street that it was his "promise" that migration will fall.

Under the new plans, people will have to live in the U.K. for 10 years before qualifying for settlement and citizenship, up from five years currently.

English language rules will also be strengthened, with all adult dependents required to demonstrate a basic understanding.

"When people come to our country, they should also commit to integration and to learning our language," Starmer said.

"Every area of the immigration system, including work, family and study, will be tightened up so we have more control," he added, saying "enforcement will be tougher than ever."

