UK forges new ties with EU in post-Brexit era

LONDON

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Monday signed an agreement in London with the heads of the European Union marking a new chapter in U.K.-EU relations since Brexit on 31 Jan. 2020.

Here are the main points:

Security and defense

The two sides have agreed to a security and defense partnership at a time when Europe is rearming in the face of the threat from Russia and amid uncertainty about the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The pact will allow British representatives to attend certain EU ministerial meetings and take part in European military exercises and missions.

It also aims to bring the U.K. defense industry more closely into European efforts to build a domestic industrial base.

It paves the way for British firms to tap into a 150-billion-euro EU fund, currently under negotiation among the 27 member states. However, an additional agreement will be needed, along with a financial contribution from London.

The U.K. stands to benefit significantly from such a deal, with companies like BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce expected to gain.

U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy suggested Monday that British troops could complement missions in the Western Balkans as part of the pact.

Burgers and pets

The EU and the U.K. have agreed to reduce checks on food and plant products in future trade — a key demand from London.

"This would result in the vast majority of movements of animals, animal products, plants, and plant products between Great Britain and the European Union being undertaken without the certificates or controls that are currently required by the rules," according to the text of the agreement.

The EU remains by far the U.K.'s leading trading partner. But U.K. exports to the continent have fallen by 21 percent since Brexit, while imports are down seven percent.

After a long absence, the U.K. will be able to sell British burgers, shellfish, sausages and other products in the EU, Starmer said. Britons will also be able to travel more easily with their pets, he added.

In return, the U.K. has committed to dynamic alignment — with the ability to adapt over time — with EU sanitary and phytosanitary rules, with some possible exceptions.

In the event of a dispute, an independent resolution mechanism will be set up, but the European Court of Justice will remain the final authority.

Other economic measures agreed include "closer cooperation" on emissions quotas, allowing U.K. companies to avoid the EU's carbon border tax.

According to Downing Street, these measures should add "nearly £9 billion (10.7 billion euros) to the British economy by 2040".

Fisheries

The issue was particularly important to France, which made it a prerequisite for any broader agreement between London and Brussels.

The U.K. has agreed to extend until June 2038 an existing deal allowing European vessels to fish in British waters and vice versa. The current agreement was due to expire in 2026.

The extension will ensure stability and certainty for fishing crews without increasing the quantity of fish EU vessels can catch in British waters, Downing Street said.

In Scotland, criticism was swift. The fishing sector "seems to have been abandoned" by London, Scottish First Minister John Swinney said, while the Scottish Fishermen's Federation described the deal as a "horror film".

French minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher, who oversees fisheries, welcomed the agreement, saying it "will provide economic and political visibility for French fishing".

Youth mobility

Brussels had pushed for a mobility programme allowing young Europeans to study and work temporarily in the U.K., and vice versa. But London remains wary of any arrangement resembling free movement that could boost immigration figures.

No firm commitment was made on Monday and the agreement text does not use the word "mobility". The two sides simply expressed willingness to "work on a balanced programme" enabling young people to work, study, volunteer or travel in the U.K. and EU for a limited time under yet-to-be-determined conditions.

London and Brussels also discussed the possibility of the U.K. rejoining the Erasmus+ student exchange programme.

The number of EU students in the U.K. has halved since Brexit, falling from around 148,000 in 2019-2020 to 75,500 in 2023-2024.

Border crossings

To facilitate border crossings, the two sides pledged to "continue discussions" so that U.K. nationals could make greater use of "eGates" — automated passport control gates.

This should help British holidaymakers avoid the "dreaded queues" at EU airports, according to Downing Street.