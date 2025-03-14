‘UK, Europe, Türkiye poised to forge regional center of attraction’: Fidan

ANKARA

The Turkish foreign minister on Friday said a group comprising the U.K., some European countries and Türkiye could potentially establish its own sphere of influence in the region.

Speaking to TV100, a Turkish television channel, Hakan Fidan said: “It is quite possible for a structure that includes the UK, certain European countries, and Türkiye to create its own center of attraction in the region.”

Commenting on difference of opinion on how to end the Ukraine war, Fidan said: "The start of the war in Ukraine divided parties, and its end is dividing them as well. Statements of Türkiye from the beginning are now being voiced by the U.S."

Ankara has, from the beginning, called for end to the over three-year-long war between Russia and Ukraine through negotiations. The approach has now been adopted by the U.S under President Donald Trump.