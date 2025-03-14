‘UK, Europe, Türkiye poised to forge regional center of attraction’: Fidan

‘UK, Europe, Türkiye poised to forge regional center of attraction’: Fidan

ANKARA
‘UK, Europe, Türkiye poised to forge regional center of attraction’: Fidan

The Turkish foreign minister on Friday said a group comprising the U.K., some European countries and Türkiye could potentially establish its own sphere of influence in the region.

Speaking to TV100, a Turkish television channel, Hakan Fidan said: “It is quite possible for a structure that includes the UK, certain European countries, and Türkiye to create its own center of attraction in the region.”

Commenting on difference of opinion on how to end the Ukraine war, Fidan said: "The start of the war in Ukraine divided parties, and its end is dividing them as well. Statements of Türkiye from the beginning are now being voiced by the U.S."

Ankara has, from the beginning, called for end to the over three-year-long war between Russia and Ukraine through negotiations. The approach has now been adopted by the U.S under President Donald Trump.

 

Hakan Fidan, Syria, EU,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan extends Ramadan greetings to Turks, Muslims in Europe

Erdoğan extends Ramadan greetings to Turks, Muslims in Europe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan extends Ramadan greetings to Turks, Muslims in Europe

    Erdoğan extends Ramadan greetings to Turks, Muslims in Europe

  2. Top US, Russian diplomats discuss next steps on Ukraine

    Top US, Russian diplomats discuss next steps on Ukraine

  3. Türkiye urges PKK terror group, all its branches to disband: Defense minister

    Türkiye urges PKK terror group, all its branches to disband: Defense minister

  4. ‘Greenland will never be for sale,’ says premier-elect

    ‘Greenland will never be for sale,’ says premier-elect

  5. US strikes kill 33 in Yemen as Trump warns Iran

    US strikes kill 33 in Yemen as Trump warns Iran
Recommended
Erdoğan extends Ramadan greetings to Turks, Muslims in Europe

Erdoğan extends Ramadan greetings to Turks, Muslims in Europe
Türkiye urges PKK terror group, all its branches to disband: Defense minister

Türkiye urges PKK terror group, all its branches to disband: Defense minister
Istanbul ‘may break 110-year temperature record for March’

Istanbul ‘may break 110-year temperature record for March’
Southeastern city enforces fines to tackle student absenteeism

Southeastern city enforces fines to tackle student absenteeism
Opening border gate with Türkiye will be game changer: Yerevan

Opening border gate with Türkiye will be game changer: Yerevan
Fidan rules out concessions to SDF on autonomy in Syria

Fidan rules out concessions to SDF on autonomy in Syria
WORLD Top US, Russian diplomats discuss next steps on Ukraine

Top US, Russian diplomats discuss next steps on Ukraine

The top U.S. and Russian diplomats discussed Saturday the "next steps" to end the war in Ukraine, hours after Kiev's allies agreed to exert pressure on Moscow.

ECONOMY Trump tariffs: Whats been done and what is to come

Trump tariffs: What's been done and what is to come?

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on March 13 to apply 200-percent tariffs on wine, champagne and other alcoholic drinks from France and other EU countries, in the latest twist of an escalating trade war.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿