UK announces high-tech uranium fuel plant

UK announces high-tech uranium fuel plant

LONDON
UK announces high-tech uranium fuel plant

Britain intends to become the first European country to produce an advanced uranium fuel that is currently commercially available only from Russia, the government announced yesterday.

The U.K. government said it would invest 300 million pounds ($382 million) building a high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) program that would help "displace" Moscow from global energy markets.

"We stood up to (Vladimir) Putin on oil and gas and financial markets. We won't let him hold us to ransom on nuclear fuel," energy secretary Claire Coutinho said in a statement.

"This will be critical for energy security at home and abroad and builds on Britain's historic competitive advantages," she added.

HALEU fuel is needed to power many of the next generation of advanced nuclear reactors, including so-called small modular versions that the U.K. intends to use.

The fuel has a uranium-235 content of between five and twenty percent, above the five percent level that powers most nuclear plants currently in operation.

HALEU production has recently begun in the United States, but only a Russian facility manufactures the uranium on a commercial scale, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The British investment is part of plans to deliver up to 24 gigawatts of electricity from nuclear power by 2050, a quarter of the United Kingdom's electricity needs.

The first plant will be in northwest England and is scheduled to be operational by the 2030s, the government said.

It hopes to get 95 percent of Britain's electricity from low-carbon sources by 2030, with full decarbonisation of the grid by 2035.

uranium enrichment, uranium plant, UK, UK government,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Over 2,000 irregular migrants, 80 smugglers held in nationwide op

Over 2,000 irregular migrants, 80 smugglers held in nationwide op
LATEST NEWS

  1. Over 2,000 irregular migrants, 80 smugglers held in nationwide op

    Over 2,000 irregular migrants, 80 smugglers held in nationwide op

  2. First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission

    First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission

  3. AKP's Istanbul mayor candidate pledges inclusive governance

    AKP's Istanbul mayor candidate pledges inclusive governance

  4. Hotel owner blames earthquake as the sole culprit for collapse

    Hotel owner blames earthquake as the sole culprit for collapse

  5. Bangladesh's Hasina wins re-election after polls without opposition

    Bangladesh's Hasina wins re-election after polls without opposition
Recommended
Boeing hit by new headwinds in recent mid-flight scare

Boeing hit by new headwinds in recent mid-flight scare
Boeing faces new questions about the 737 Max

Boeing faces new questions about the 737 Max

China sanctions US firms over Taiwan arms sales

China sanctions US firms over Taiwan arms sales
Carrefour pulling PepsiCo products from shelves

Carrefour pulling PepsiCo products from shelves
Construction sector expected to expand 5 pct this year

Construction sector expected to expand 5 pct this year
Climate change, invasive species threaten Türkiye’s agriculture

Climate change, invasive species threaten Türkiye’s agriculture
WORLD First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission

First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission

The first American spacecraft to attempt to land on the Moon in more than half a century successfully launched early Monday, with private industry leading the charge.
ECONOMY Boeing hit by new headwinds in recent mid-flight scare

Boeing hit by new headwinds in recent mid-flight scare

A mid-air emergency in which a piece of fuselage came off a Boeing 737 MAX 9 jetliner as it flew over the U.S. west coast dealt a new blow to the oft-beleaguered manufacturer.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün leads Rockets to victory over Bucks

Alperen Şengün leads Rockets to victory over Bucks

Alperen Şengün scored 21 points and the Houston Rockets overcame 48 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 112-108 on Saturday night.