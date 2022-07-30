UEFA to investigate Putin chants of Fenerbahçe fans

  • July 30 2022 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
UEFA has launched a disciplinary investigation against Fenerbahçe, after some supporters of the Turkish club chanted Vladimir Putin’s name during a Champions League qualifier against Dynamo Kiev on July 27 evening.

The Ukrainian side defeated Fenerbahçe outfit 2-1 in Istanbul, advancing to the third qualifying round of the competition.

The “Putin incident” occurred when Vitaliy Buyalskyi put the Dynamo ahead in the 57th minute, shortly after Fenerbahçe midfielder İsmail Yüksek was sent off in a tense match.

Buyalskyi celebrated the goal by making an eagle gesture with his hands. The eagle is the symbol of Fenerbahçe’s archrival Beşiktaş.

His celebration was met with chants of “Vladimir Putin,” the Russian leader, by many Fenerbahçe fans, prompting an online backlash calling on the European governing body UEFA to take action against the club.

“The ethics and disciplinary inspector will conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding alleged misbehavior of Fenerbahçe supporters,” UEFA said in a statement on late July 28, adding that further information would be made available later.

Dynamo head coach Mircea Lucescu, who did not attend the press conference after the match to protest the event, described the chants as “a pity” while Putin’s army continues to commit atrocities across Ukraine.

Ukrainian ambassador Vasyl Bodnar said in a Facebook post that the incident had “saddened” him. “We will never understand the words of support for the Russian killer and aggressor who deliberately kills Ukrainians and destroys our country,” Bodnar wrote. “Even football, which is so loved in Türkiye, has its limits.”

Iraqi protesters breach parliament building in Baghdad

Iraqi protesters breach parliament building in Baghdad
Iraqi protesters breach parliament building in Baghdad

Iraqi protesters breach parliament building in Baghdad

Thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric breached Iraq’s parliament on July 30, the second time in a week, to protest the government formation efforts lead by Iran-backed groups.
Argentina names economy 'super minister' as crisis deepens

Argentina names economy ‘super minister’ as crisis deepens

Argentina’s government has announced the appointment of an economic “super minister’”, the third economy minister in less than a month as the country struggles with high inflation and a slumping currency.

Ukrainian club knocks Fenerbahçe out of Champions League

Ukrainian club knocks Fenerbahçe out of Champions League

Fenerbahçe fans will have to wait for another year to hear the Champions League anthem at the Şükrü Saraçoğlu Stadium after their team was knocked out of the top European club event with a 2-1 loss at home to Dynamo Kiev on July 27.