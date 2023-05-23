UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

ISTANBUL

With only a couple of weeks left before the Champions League final to be played on June 10, UEFA has published an Istanbul catalog describing the city as “a truly iconic global gem.”

“Spanning two continents, two seas, ancient empires and a rich fusion of both European and Asian cultures, food and traditions, there is no shortage of sights in Istanbul,” read a statement by the organization.

The UEFA Champions League Final will be played at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium on June 10, with expectations that about 50,000 fans will arrive in the city.

Stating that Istanbul is a perfect balance of both contemporary and ancient, yet buzzing with nightlife, the guide gave bits of advice for top must-dos in the city to the arriving football fans.

Pointing out the Grand Bazar, Hagia Sophia and Topkapı Palace as masterpieces of the historical heritage of the metropole, the organization described the Ortaköy neighborhood as “a charming and romantic fishing village.”

“It is located at the foot of the first Bosporus Bridge, and you can always find a lively mix of small art galleries, beautiful coffee spots and restaurants, and historic monuments, including the neo-baroque Ortaköy Mosque.”

For Bomonti, the guide noted the neighborhood is a top spot for late-night wanderers and foodies.

“You can find some of the city’s best restaurants and bars here, including authentic Turkish dinners, live music, outdoor festivals, craft beers and cultural events.”

Apart from top touristic places, the guide also recommended some traditional Turkish delicacies.

“Menemen, a typical Turkish breakfast dish, includes eggs, green peppers, tomatoes and spices sautéed in a pan,” it stated.

Türkiye’s staple meatballs or grilled meat made of lamb or beef can be cooked with fresh herbs such as mint or parsley or with onions and spices, the guide added.



“Istanbul has foods to suit everyone’s taste, and the abundance of incredible places to eat in the city certainly does not disappoint whether you’re after traditional street food, fine dining, or a relaxed restaurant vibe. Have fun exploring and ‘Afiyet Olsun!’ [Enjoy your meal!]” it said.