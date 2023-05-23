UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

ISTANBUL
UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

With only a couple of weeks left before the Champions League final to be played on June 10, UEFA has published an Istanbul catalog describing the city as “a truly iconic global gem.”

“Spanning two continents, two seas, ancient empires and a rich fusion of both European and Asian cultures, food and traditions, there is no shortage of sights in Istanbul,” read a statement by the organization.

The UEFA Champions League Final will be played at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium on June 10, with expectations that about 50,000 fans will arrive in the city.

Stating that Istanbul is a perfect balance of both contemporary and ancient, yet buzzing with nightlife, the guide gave bits of advice for top must-dos in the city to the arriving football fans.

Pointing out the Grand Bazar, Hagia Sophia and Topkapı Palace as masterpieces of the historical heritage of the metropole, the organization described the Ortaköy neighborhood as “a charming and romantic fishing village.”

“It is located at the foot of the first Bosporus Bridge, and you can always find a lively mix of small art galleries, beautiful coffee spots and restaurants, and historic monuments, including the neo-baroque Ortaköy Mosque.”

For Bomonti, the guide noted the neighborhood is a top spot for late-night wanderers and foodies.

“You can find some of the city’s best restaurants and bars here, including authentic Turkish dinners, live music, outdoor festivals, craft beers and cultural events.”

Apart from top touristic places, the guide also recommended some traditional Turkish delicacies.

“Menemen, a typical Turkish breakfast dish, includes eggs, green peppers, tomatoes and spices sautéed in a pan,” it stated.

Türkiye’s staple meatballs or grilled meat made of lamb or beef can be cooked with fresh herbs such as mint or parsley or with onions and spices, the guide added.

“Istanbul has foods to suit everyone’s taste, and the abundance of incredible places to eat in the city certainly does not disappoint whether you’re after traditional street food, fine dining, or a relaxed restaurant vibe. Have fun exploring and ‘Afiyet Olsun!’ [Enjoy your meal!]” it said.

Champion's League,

TÜRKIYE 1.5 mln overseas electors cast votes in presidential runoff

1.5 mln overseas electors cast votes in presidential runoff
LATEST NEWS

  1. 1.5 mln overseas electors cast votes in presidential runoff

    1.5 mln overseas electors cast votes in presidential runoff

  2. Establishment of Disaster Ministry on agenda: Erdoğan

    Establishment of Disaster Ministry on agenda: Erdoğan

  3. Fighting in Russia as Ukraine 'sabotage' group crosses border

    Fighting in Russia as Ukraine 'sabotage' group crosses border

  4. Air strikes, combat as one-week Sudan truce officially starts

    Air strikes, combat as one-week Sudan truce officially starts

  5. No debt ceiling agreement in White House meeting

    No debt ceiling agreement in White House meeting
Recommended
Turkish freediver breaks Asian continent record

Turkish freediver breaks Asian continent record
Rybakina sets sights on Roland Garros

Rybakina sets sights on Roland Garros
El Salvador stadium stampede kills 12

El Salvador stadium stampede kills 12
Relegated Hertha casts envious eyes at Union

Relegated Hertha casts envious eyes at Union
LeBron still believes as Lakers head for playoff exit

LeBron still believes as Lakers head for playoff exit
Women receive order of 114,000 bocce balls from France

Women receive order of 114,000 bocce balls from France
WORLD Fighting in Russia as Ukraine sabotage group crosses border

Fighting in Russia as Ukraine 'sabotage' group crosses border

Moscow said Monday that its troops were battling a Ukrainian "sabotage" group that infiltrated the southern Russian region of Belgorod as locals fled the latest bout of fighting in the troubled territory.

ECONOMY China says US chipmaker Micron failed security review

China says US chipmaker Micron failed security review

U.S. semiconductor giant Micron has failed a national security review, China’s cybersecurity watchdog has said, telling operators of “critical information infrastructure” to stop buying its products.
SPORTS UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

With only a couple of weeks left before the Champions League final to be played on June 10, UEFA has published an Istanbul catalog describing the city as “a truly iconic global gem.”